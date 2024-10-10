Open in App
    Pumpkin Decorating Contest at Biesecker library this month

    By The Daily American,

    2 days ago

    SOMERSET ― The Mary S. Biesecker Public Library invites people of all ages to decorate a pumpkin forHalloween and submit it to the library for a chance to win prizes during its Pumpkin Decorating Contest thisOctober, just in time for Halloween.

    More: Halloween activities around Somerset County communities

    “We’re excited to bring back the pumpkin decoration contest, which we last hosted several years ago,” said director Lee Ann Schrock. “This contest is a fun way for our library to share and celebrate Halloween with our community.”

    To participate, buy or pick a pumpkin either artificial or real, although the library won’t accept giant pumpkins, and decorate it either by carving a jack o’lantern or decorating it with markers, paint, glue, paper or fabric. Submit the pumpkin and entry form which can be picked up at the library by 4 p.m. Oct. 26.

    Voting for the contest will take place in the library through Halloween, Oct. 31.

    Voting and submissions will be judged by age groups: Preschool through second grade, grades 3 through 5, grades 6 through 12 and adults and families.

    After the votes are tallied, winners will be notified by Nov. 4. Winners in each category will receive a $25 gift card to a local business or restaurant; second place, $15 gift card; and third place, $10. All participants will receive a free Halloween treat.

    More: Here are some frightfully good outdoor haunted attractions near Somerset this season

    In addition to the Pumpkin Decorating Contest, the Biesecker Library continues its fall programming through October. Miss Jo Ann’s Preschool Story Hour meets at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, for children in preschool and kindergarten. Toddler Time continues weekly at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, for children ages 1 to 3. And at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, children 0 to 2 and their caretakers can participate in Baby Rhyme Time.

    "The Biesecker Library loves to engage with our community’s creative side, especially around holidays like Halloween,” said Christopher Saunders, the library’s communications assistant. “We’re excited to see what our patrons will come up with.”

    This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Pumpkin Decorating Contest at Biesecker library this month

