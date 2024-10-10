Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Daily American

    DCNR accepting nominations for Pennsylvania’s 2025 Trail of the Year

    By The Daily American,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JEIm9_0w1P868U00

    HARRISBURG ― Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced that Pennsylvanians now have the opportunity to nominate their favorite for the 2025 Trail of the Year.

    “If Pennsylvanians know of a trail that provides unique opportunities, encourages and celebrates diverse user groups, or enhances their community they should submit a nomination,” Dunn said. “Trails are an important part of what makes Pennsylvania a special place for outdoor recreation, and I am excited for the competition and seeing which trail will come out on top.”

    More: DCNR seeks volunteers for five Trails Advisory Committee positions

    Pennsylvania is home to more than 12,000 miles of trails, and for consideration, a nomination form and supporting documentation must be submitted online by Nov. 1. The winning trail will be recognized in a news release by DCNR and through a commemorative poster for statewide distribution, with a trailhead marker along the trail, and a grant for educational programs to promote safety and environmental protection on the trail.

    Visit the Pennsylvania Trail of the Year webpage for more information about where to submit the form and supporting materials. The Trail of the Year will be announced in early 2025.

    This article originally appeared on The Daily American: DCNR accepting nominations for Pennsylvania’s 2025 Trail of the Year

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Will northern lights return to Pennsylvania?
    The Daily American1 day ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida6 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King15 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily9 hours ago
    Man charged, accused of robbing Ashland Turkey Hill store
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney23 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz7 hours ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy