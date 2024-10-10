DCNR accepting nominations for Pennsylvania’s 2025 Trail of the Year

HARRISBURG ― Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced that Pennsylvanians now have the opportunity to nominate their favorite for the 2025 Trail of the Year.

“If Pennsylvanians know of a trail that provides unique opportunities, encourages and celebrates diverse user groups, or enhances their community they should submit a nomination,” Dunn said. “Trails are an important part of what makes Pennsylvania a special place for outdoor recreation, and I am excited for the competition and seeing which trail will come out on top.”

Pennsylvania is home to more than 12,000 miles of trails, and for consideration, a nomination form and supporting documentation must be submitted online by Nov. 1. The winning trail will be recognized in a news release by DCNR and through a commemorative poster for statewide distribution, with a trailhead marker along the trail, and a grant for educational programs to promote safety and environmental protection on the trail.

Visit the Pennsylvania Trail of the Year webpage for more information about where to submit the form and supporting materials. The Trail of the Year will be announced in early 2025.

