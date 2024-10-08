The Farmers' Almanac is predicting this winter will be wet and cold for most locations, but Pennsylvania may be in for more of the white, powdery stuff that kids and skiers crave.

Taking this winter's La Nina into account, the Farmers' Almanac is forecasting a "Wet Winter Whirlwind" for the upcoming 2024-2025 winter season.

The Old Farmer's Almanac has been making annual, long-term weather predictions since 1792 by comparing solar activity with weather patterns, claiming 80% accuracy. A University of Illinois study found it was only about 52% accurate.

Here's the forecast for Pennsylvania.

How cold will the PA winter be?

The winter's coldest temperatures are forecast to be between the Northern Plains to the Great Lakes region, not leaving out the area east of the Rockies into the Appalachians.

An outbreak of frigid Arctic air is expected to bring a sharp plunge in temperatures nationwide during the final week of January and into the beginning of February, but especially across the Northern Plains and Great Lakes. This will cause heavy snow east of the Lakes.

How wet does the Farmer\'s Almanac predict winter will be?

Above-average precipitation is expected over the Northeast, especially the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley.

The Northeast is expected to be stormy and experience above-normal amounts of snow and near-to above-normal temperatures. More snow is forecast over the interior and mountainous terrains, while sleet and rain will more common near the east coast and along the I-95 corridor.

This article originally appeared on USATNetwork: Farmers' Almanac winter forecast for Pennsylvania is cold, wet and white