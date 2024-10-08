Open in App
    YMCA bringing Y Drown? drowning prevention program to Somerset County

    By The Daily American,

    2 days ago

    SOMERSET — The Cambria County Swift Water Rescue Team, Conemaugh Health System’s Regional Resource Trauma Team, the Eastin Charles Foundation, the Greater Johnstown Community YMCA , and the 1889 Foundation areteaming up to present the first-of-its-kind drowning prevention program "Y Drown? Keep Your Head Above Water" from 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at Somerset Area High School.

    This event is for children and their families to learn about water safety, drowning prevention, and CPR and rescue training. Every child will go home with a fitted life jacket.

    “We believe that this is a life-saving program,” said Rickey Price, team leader, Cambria County Swift Water Rescue Team. “We are also excited to be working with the Somerset Swift Water Rescue Team for this event. This will be the third presentation of this program and we cannot stress enough how valuable we believe this information to be to kids and their families. We want every child in our area to go through this program with their family in order to be educated and have the tools they need to be in and around the water safely.”

    Children ages 4 to 12 are welcome and must be accompanied by an adult. Bring a swimsuit and towel to go into the pool. Activities planned during the event include water safety lessons, overturned kayak demonstration, throw bag demonstration, water rescue equipment, raffles, photo booth, CPR instruction, snacks and more.

    More: Somerset police serve up youth backpacks and pizza and helpful attitude

    “Once again, we will offer this program for free, but space will be limited, so registration is required,” said Amy Swick, aquatics director at the Greater Johnstown Community YMCA. "This program has filled up quickly in the past, so we want to stress to not to wait to sign up.”

    Participants must register by Oct. 10. Visit the YMCA’s website at www.johnstownpaymca.org/programs to register. Or call the YMCA at 814-535-8381.

    Groups such as local Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts troops, preschools, daycares, etc. are encouraged to share this opportunity with their organization’s families to get even more children and their families involved.

    This article originally appeared on The Daily American: YMCA bringing Y Drown? drowning prevention program to Somerset County

