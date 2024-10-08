Open in App
    UPMC Somerset and local schools partner to offer career exploration event

    By The Daily American,

    2 days ago

    SOMERSET ― UPMC Somerset welcomed more than 60 students Thursday from the Meyersdale Area School District, Salisbury-Elk Lick School District, Windber Area School District and the Somerset County Technology to learn about the numerous career opportunities, both clinical and non-clinical, that are available in health care.

    “When many people think of working in a hospital, they immediately think of providing direct patient care,” said David Bertoty, chief nursing officer and vice president, Patient Care Services, UPMC Somerset. “The fact is providing high-quality health care is dependent on many different job roles – from environmental service associates and HVAC technicians to informational technology experts, providing patient care would not be possible without our entire team.”

    Students had the opportunity to listen to representatives from many departments at the hospital to gain a better understanding of education requirements, expected salary and opportunities for advancement within each job role. They also received a tour of the hospital and were able to see the work of some departments firsthand.

    Students also visited the Somerset County Technology Center, where they received Hand-Only CPR and Stop the Bleed training from the Somerset Area Ambulance Association and had the opportunity to meet with representatives from different colleges.

    “The future of health care is dependent on developing the next generation of health care workers,” said Andy Rush, president, UPMC Somerset. “There are many opportunities in health care for great jobs with life-sustaining wages that don’t require an advanced education or direct patient care. We are proud that people can find that right here in Somerset.”

    This article originally appeared on The Daily American: UPMC Somerset and local schools partner to offer career exploration event

