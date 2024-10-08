Open in App
    Here are some frightfully good outdoor haunted attractions near Somerset this season

    By Beth Ann Miller, The Daily American,

    2 days ago

    If going for a good scare is something you enjoy at Halloween, there are many places around Somerset County to check out this season. Here are a few places to try this year:

    Haunted Hollow , 126 Woodland Road in Rockwood. 814-926-3133. Open from 6:30-10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 26. Also planned is a special "Lights Out" performance on Oct. 26. Tickets are sold by date and time; price includes entrance to five attractions : Bruner Boarding House, Milford Asylum, HollowWood Haunted Hayride, Toxic Wasteland and the Dead End Cornfield. Guests are recommended to order tickets online in advance, as tickets may sell out for some dates and times. Tickets can be ordered with a credit card at hauntedhollow.net ; box office on-site is cash only. Food concessions and merchandise are also available to purchase onsite.

    More: Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board returns more than $2.3 million in licensing fees

    Duda's Haunted Farm , 157 Creek Road, Brownsville. Haunted Corn Maze and Haunted Hayride on Fridays and Saturdays through Halloween. Tickets are on sale at the farm from 7 to 11 p.m. both nights, tickets are sold for either attraction or a single price for both. Hosting a concert by Scott Blasey of The Clarks on Oct. 26, guests must purchase a ticket to the farm that night to attend the concert. No outside food, drinks, coolers or large bags permitted.

    Fright Farm , 2043 Springhill Furnace Road, Smithfield. 724-564-7644. Open Thursday to Sunday through Oct. 31. Ticket booth hours are from 6-9:45 p.m. Thursday and Sunday and from 6-11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets can be ordered online at frightfarm.com or in person; cash is recommended when buying tickets in person. General admission includes entrance to all attractions : Fest-Evil Midway, Hotel Hawthorne, Hayride of No Return, The Grounds, The Farmhouse, The Tenement, Slaughter Hollow, Hallow Grounds, Trick or Treat and Shallow Ward. Food concessions and merchandise are also available to purchase onsite.

    Another local event: Here's where the Tamburitzans will perform their new live stage show in Somerset County

    Haunted Acres , 207 Mindish Road, Sidman. 814-619-8903. Open from 7-10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays until Nov. 2. This year's theme is "The Fear Within." Online ticket sales only, as guests must book a time slot in advance. Special "Lights Out" event on Oct. 31. Kids' Day from 2-5 p.m. on Oct. 20, which is a non-scary event for kids.

    Lonesome Valley Farms , 180 Fairgrounds Road, Greensburg. 724-423-4290. Open from dark to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from dark to 9 p.m. on limited Sundays (Oct. 13, 20 and 27). Tickets are sold at the ticket booth and are cash only. Combo ticket includes both haunted attractions: Haunted Hayride (with walking trail) and Slotter Farmhouse and Barn . Tickets to the non-haunted Get Lost corn maze are also available during the same hours. Concessions are available.

    This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Here are some frightfully good outdoor haunted attractions near Somerset this season

