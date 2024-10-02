Who would you like to see playing sled hockey? Sitting Bulls plans match with local celebrities

JOHNSTOWN ― A sled hockey exhibition game between the Sitting Bulls sled hockey team and local celebrities, educators and media personalities will be held on Saturday at the 1st Summit Arena at the Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St.

Doors to the arena open at 12:30 p.m. and the exhibition starts at 2:30 p.m. There is an admission cost for the game for anyone age 8 and over, but donating to the Sitting Bulls also includes a chance to win two tickets to the Oct. 29 Pittsburgh Penguins - Minnesota Wild game in Pittsburgh. Children under 8 are admitted free to the local exhibition.

Celebrities expected to participate in the sled hockey exhibition include Moneyman, Bo Moore from Rocky 99, Jessica Phillippi from Beginnings Inc., Stan Haberkorn from RPM Signs, Peace Frog from Froggy 95, Derek Partch of the Johnstown Tomahawks, Brittany Zellam from Novacare Rehabilitation, Heather Facci from Johnstown Inn, Lori Rose from Pop Radio, Sidney Addleman from the Windber School District, and others to be announced.

After the game, the Sitting Bulls will offer an opportunity for those in attendance to try out sled hockey.

The Sitting Bulls sled hockey team started in 2008 to give physically challenged youth and adults in five area counties, including Somerset, the opportunity to participate in a competitive sport. The organization supports a youth/junior team and an adult/intermediate team, both of which have competed in tournaments across the country. Anyone interested in joining the team can contact them by email at sbsledhockey@gmail.com or through their Facebook page.

