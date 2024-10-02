Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Daily American

    Who would you like to see playing sled hockey? Sitting Bulls plans match with local celebrities

    By The Daily American,

    2 days ago

    JOHNSTOWN ― A sled hockey exhibition game between the Sitting Bulls sled hockey team and local celebrities, educators and media personalities will be held on Saturday at the 1st Summit Arena at the Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St.

    Now hiring: Somerset commissioners go to consultants to help with staffing crisis in the county

    Doors to the arena open at 12:30 p.m. and the exhibition starts at 2:30 p.m. There is an admission cost for the game for anyone age 8 and over, but donating to the Sitting Bulls also includes a chance to win two tickets to the Oct. 29 Pittsburgh Penguins - Minnesota Wild game in Pittsburgh. Children under 8 are admitted free to the local exhibition.

    Celebrities expected to participate in the sled hockey exhibition include Moneyman, Bo Moore from Rocky 99, Jessica Phillippi from Beginnings Inc., Stan Haberkorn from RPM Signs, Peace Frog from Froggy 95, Derek Partch of the Johnstown Tomahawks, Brittany Zellam from Novacare Rehabilitation, Heather Facci from Johnstown Inn, Lori Rose from Pop Radio, Sidney Addleman from the Windber School District, and others to be announced.

    More: Somerset Lake to be temporarily lowered 18 inches, here's why

    After the game, the Sitting Bulls will offer an opportunity for those in attendance to try out sled hockey.

    The Sitting Bulls sled hockey team started in 2008 to give physically challenged youth and adults in five area counties, including Somerset, the opportunity to participate in a competitive sport. The organization supports a youth/junior team and an adult/intermediate team, both of which have competed in tournaments across the country. Anyone interested in joining the team can contact them by email at sbsledhockey@gmail.com or through their Facebook page.

    This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Who would you like to see playing sled hockey? Sitting Bulls plans match with local celebrities

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen28 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King6 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 hours ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney15 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker2 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama16 days ago
    Crime flourishing under bridge along Denver dry gulch trail
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Sweet! The Northwest Chocolate Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen4 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King15 days ago
    Gov. Gordon commits to protecting Dayton area as Elk Fire swells to 50,000 acres
    WyoFile1 day ago
    Fun Things to Do This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen15 days ago
    Olive Garden customer tries to order Chicken Alfredo with Create Your Own Pasta hack. It backfires
    NewsNinja13 hours ago
    Classic TV Icon Vernee Watson: A Look Back at Her Life and Career
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Take Charge! How To Organize Everything In your Home
    Declutterbuzz9 days ago
    Meet Mabel: The Sweet Girl Abandoned Outside Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Weekend Brunch at Home: Eggs in Hell
    M Henderson20 days ago
    University of Wyoming competed against transgender athlete in 2022 without controversy, records show
    WyoFile2 days ago
    City of Denver didn’t place migrants in troubled Aurora buildings
    David Heitz29 days ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy