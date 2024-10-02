Open in App
    Johnstown Symphony Orchestra's opening concert honors the region's industrial past through music

    By The Daily American,

    2 days ago

    JOHNSTOWN ― The 96th season of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra starts this month with a preview performance and a season-opening concert that honors the region's iron and steel-making history.

    From 1-2 p.m. Sunday, JSO violinists Angela Brumbaugh and Alyssa Conway will perform a duet in the gallery space at the Johnstown Area Heritage Association's (JAHA) new "Forging a Nation: Johnstown Iron & Steel" exhibition , located in the Iron & Steel Gallery at the Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave.

    The exhibition and music performance are free with the purchase of a Heritage Discovery Center museum admission or to JAHA members. In addition, JAHA participates in Museums for All, so anyone who receives food assistance can show their SNAP card and receive a reduced admission price for up to four guests.

    "The history of steel is so important in this community, and to have it highlighted in this collaboration is very special," said Patty Carnevali, JAHA president and CEO. "We hope that this event inspires more people to come out and see both the exhibit and the orchestra's season-opening concert."

    'Steel and Innovation' season-opening concert

    The JSO is also hosting an artist talk at 10 a.m. Oct. 19 with composer Stacy Garrop, whose musical composition "Forging Steel" will be performed by the orchestra in its season-opening concert that evening.

    This artist talk will be held at the Center for Metal Arts , 106 Iron St. in Johnstown. This one-hour event includes a demonstration by Patrick Quinn, Center for Metal Arts executive director, of the historic industrial hammers once used by Cambria Iron Works and Bethlehem Steel.

    Tickets to the artist talk and demonstration are limited and must be purchased through the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra website .

    Then at 7:30 p.m. that evening, the symphony orchestra will perform its "Steel and Innovation" season-opening concert at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown campus.

    The concert will pay tribute to the industrial history of the region with Garrop's "Forging Steel" composition, which will be performed with a special version of the 1992 Guggenheim film of the mill workers of Bethlehem Steel. The orchestra will also celebrate the role of technology and innovation in the region with "Automation," a composition that places the cello soloist against an AI (artificial intelligence) version of itself, blurring the lines of technology and human creativity.

    In the concert's second half, the orchestra will perform Rachmaninoff's "Symphonic Dances," his first orchestral masterpiece, which was composed in America in 1940.

    Tickets to the Oct. 19 season-opening concert and the entire season's performances can be purchased online at the JSO website.

    Tickets to the Oct. 19 season-opening concert and the entire season's performances can be purchased online at the JSO website.

