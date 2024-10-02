Open in App
    • The Daily American

    Piano, guitar and pop favorites at Tuesday Noon Recital Series

    By The Daily American,

    2 days ago

    JOHNSTOWN ― Luis Gonzalez and Joe Tirpak are long-time friends who like to work together on music projects.

    This time it is a recital of pop favorites at noon Oct. 8, at First Lutheran Church, 415 Vine St., Johnstown. But not just any popular songs.

    “We chose each one for a reason,” Gonzalez said. “For example, do people know that 'I Can’t Make You Love Me ' was written by a man from Altoona?”

    The composer was Mike Reid, captain of his Nittany Lions football team at Penn State and a pass rusher in the 1970s for the Cincinnati Bengals. Reid retired early from pro football to give full time to a career in music.

    Some other songs on the program by Gonzalez, pianist, and Tirpak, guitar, are Richard Rogers’ 'My Favorite Things ,' and Hoagie Carmichael’s 'Georgia on My Mind .'

    A light lunch will follow the program. There is no charge because all programs have been prepaid by contributions. Moreover, the Tuesday Noon Recital Series has received a grant from the 1889 Foundation via the Pennsylvania Rural Arts Alliance.

    Gonzalez, a Johnstown native, has a long history of playing trumpet and keyboards either solo or with numerous musical groups. He says he likes a variety of musical genres.

    “Performing is my way of making friends and bringing joy to my music family” Gonzalez said.

    Tirpak is a guitarist and arranger who has toured throughout the United States. He and his wife, Denise Canby, have performed on cruise ships around the world. More recently they have appeared with the bands Jazz in Your Face and Three of Hearts. Tirpak has studied with Bob Bretz and attended Berklee College of Music in Boston and Mount Aloysius College, where he studied with Ed McGuire.

    Tirpak and Gonzalez have worked together in Ted Carter’s Gentle Persuasion, the Jill Gontkovic Trio and Flood City Brass.

