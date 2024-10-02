Open in App
    Recovery Grant opportunity available for artists affected during COVID-19

    By The Daily American,

    2 days ago

    JOHNSTOWN — The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development is providing arecovery grant opportunity through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.

    The PA Arts and Culture Recovery Grant for Working Artists is a $3,000 grant opportunity for artists and creativeentrepreneurs who experienced a significant disruption to their income because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    This opportunity is open to full-time residents of Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fayette, Somerset or Westmoreland counties who are active artists or creative entrepreneurs and who made a majority of their income from their creative work in 2019.

    “We are pleased that the DCED is able to offer this one-time opportunity for our local artists and creative entrepreneurs,” said CFA Program Officer Emily Wood. “We are always appreciative of opportunities to continue supporting artists and small businesses owners within our region, especially those who were affected by the pandemic.”

    CFA will accept applications until Nov. 30. Applicants can apply online at cfalleghenies.org/our-grantmaking . Contact Emily Wood at ewood@cfalleghenies.org or 814-208-8448 with any questions or for more information.

    This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Recovery Grant opportunity available for artists affected during COVID-19

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy