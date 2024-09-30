Open in App
    • The Daily American

    What caused this house fire along Somerset Pike?

    By Beth Ann Miller, The Daily American,

    2 days ago

    CONEMAUGH TWP. ― A Sunday afternoon fire damaged a residence along the 5300 block of Somerset Pike and several people and animals were treated for related injuries, according to Ginger Miller, deputy fire chief of the Jerome Volunteer Fire Company.

    "Our engine was first on scene, and there was smoke showing," Miller said about the call, in which Jerome and several other fire departments were dispatched at 12:47 p.m. by the Somerset County 911 Center.

    A water supply was set up right away and firefighters had the fire knocked down within 20 minutes, she said.

    Allegheny Mountain: Despite local opposition, why PA Turnpike Commission advancing I-76 realignment plan

    Fire crews cleared the scene at 3:50 p.m., according to a post on the Jerome Volunteer Fire Department 's Facebook page. Jerome, Boswell, Conemaugh Township, Windber, Richland Township, Jennerstown and Sipesville fire departments all responded, as well as Conemaugh Township and Somerset EMS units and the Conemaugh Township police, according to the Somerset County 911 center.

    The fire started at a gas dryer in the home's laundry room, Miller said. The laundry room and another room next to it were damaged by the fire, and other rooms in the home had smoke and water damage, she said.

    Giving back: Unsung Heroes: Dave Stahl inspires family, community with 50 years in volunteer fire service

    Several dogs and cats were rescued and treated at the scene by a veterinarian from Somerset Veterinary Hospital, and a raccoon that was in the residence was placed in the care of the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Miller said.

    Two human occupants of the home were taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center with minor injuries, Miller said. One firefighter was taken to the hospital for treatment of an animal bite, and another firefighter sought treatment at the hospital later that day for an animal bite as well, she said.

    This article originally appeared on The Daily American: What caused this house fire along Somerset Pike?

