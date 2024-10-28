Open in App
    Vote now for the Daily Advertiser Athlete of the Week (Oct. 21-27)

    By Shannon Mia Belt, Lafayette Daily Advertiser,

    2 days ago

    The month of October is flying by, meaning there are only two more Daily Advertiser Athlete of the Week winners to be crowned this month.

    This week was another jam-packed week of big-time matchups on the field, the court and in the pool. Athletes from across Lafayette Parish and its surrounding areas were productive during crucial times to help their respective teams get the win.

    Senior night victories and district championships can sum up this week of high school sports. The regular season of fall sports is quickly coming to an end and teams are looking to keep their season alive. Their hard work won’t go unnoticed as they have earned their spot in this week’s Athlete of the Week ballot.

    The poll this week includes athletes from the following fall sports: football, swimming and volleyball. The poll can be found at the bottom of the story and closes on Friday.

    Here are the candidates for Athlete of the Week for Oct. 21-27 (athletes listed in alphabetical order):

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Az4XD_0wP7uG8S00

    Kamryn Gedward, volleyball, St. Martinville

    Gedward was nearly unstoppable when the Tigers faced the Academy of the Sacred Heart on Oct. 24. The senior outside hitter led her team with 10 kills, an ace and 10 digs. With Gedward locked in, St. Martinville beat the Saints 3-0.

    Jamison Lange, swimming, Lafayette

    As just a freshman, Lange is showing out for the Mighty Lions this season. In their most recent meet this week, he took home gold in all of the events he competed in, earning his team 16 points. Lange competed in the 200-yard medley relay, 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard backstroke.

    Lily Luneau, volleyball, Teurlings Catholic

    Looking to bounce back from its 3-0 loss against St. Thomas More earlier in the week, Teurlings took its frustration out on North Vermilion. Luneau led the charge with a team-high 12 kills, averaging four kills per set. The Rebels swept the Patriots 3-0.

    REQUIRED READING: Down to the wire: Opelousas football sneaks past Cecilia in Week 8

    REQUIRED READING: 'Every game is critical': UL football travels to Texas State for Tuesday night showdown

    Zackieus Marlveaux, football, Opelousas

    With the game on the line, the Tigers trusted senior quarterback Marlveaux to get the job done and convert on fourth down to secure the win. He rushed for about 10 yards to pick up the first down and send Cecilia home with a 28-27 loss. He also rushed for two touchdowns in the game.

    Alex Munoz, football, Teurlings Catholic

    The Rebels remain undefeated on the season and Munoz has been a key leader for their offense. The junior quarterback finished with 266 all-purpose yards and two touchdown passes, leading his team to a 28-14 win over East Ascension to put Teurlings at 8-0.

    Marvel Potier, volleyball, St. Thomas More

    St. Thomas More secured the Division II District 4 championship, sweeping its familiar foe Teurlings Catholic on Oct. 22. Potier was a key component to the win on both sides of the ball finishing the night with six kills and three blocks.

    Editor's note: Anyone can nominate an athlete of the week for every sport. Nominate next week's ballot through email. Readers can email nominations to sports reporter Shannon Belt at sbelt@gannett.com. Please include a player's statistics and a photo if possible.

    All high school varsity players from Lafayette, Acadiana, St. Landry, St. Martin and Iberia parishes are eligible to be placed on the ballot. Nominations must be received by Monday morning following that week's games for consideration.

    Shannon Belt covers high school sports and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for The Daily Advertiser as part of the USA TODAY Network. Follow her high school and Cajuns coverage on Twitter: @ShannonBelt3. Got questions regarding HS/UL athletics? Send them to Shannon Belt at sbelt@gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Vote now for the Daily Advertiser Athlete of the Week (Oct. 21-27)

