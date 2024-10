LSU law student, Lafayette native wins national writing competition

A Lafayette native and student at LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center recently placed second in the College of Labor and Employment Lawyers/ABA Section of Labor and Employment Law annual Writing Competition for Law Students.

In his final year at LSU, Phillip Young wrote “Ruler Coaster: Remodifying the NLRB’s Conciliating Standard for Evaluating Facially Neutral Work Rules,” which , according to LSU Law, earned him a $1,000 prize and recognition from leading experts in labor and employment law .

Young initially submitted his paper to the Louisiana Law Review, but it wasn’t accepted for publication. However, after encouragement from his faculty advisor, Professor Bill Corbett, and senior editor Joseph Kaiser, he reworded his paper for the ABA Labor and Employment Writing Competition.

“Joseph Kaiser was my senior editor on this paper, and I couldn’t have had a better person to encourage and guide me,” Young said to LSU Law.

Kaiser, who won the same ABA competition the previous year, faced a similar challenge after his submission to the Law Review was passed over.

“It’s kind of funny how our stories have tracked so closely,” Young said.

Young had to rework his paper, which originally was a 45-page paper that met the ABA’s 30-page limit, according to LSU Law. With the help of both Kaiser and Corbett, he spent the next few months refining the paper.

“I spent a couple of months working to make it more concise and get it ready for the competition,” Young said.

Last month, he received an email notifying him that he placed second, a moment he said was thanks in large part to the support he received from his colleagues and professors LSU Law.

“As a student with a keen interest in practicing labor and employment law, it is profoundly meaningful for my work to be selected by the leading experts in the field,” Young told LSU Law. “I really want to thank Professor Corbett again, who is just a legend in my mind. His expert knowledge and guidance were invaluable throughout my writing process.”

Corbett said Young wrote an article on a challenging topic under the National Labor Relations Act.

"Which is even more impressive considering he had not yet taken the Labor Law course,” Corbett said.

Following his graduation in the spring, Young will join Kean Miller in Lafayette, where he will practice labor and employment law under the mentorship of LSU Law Alumni Board of Trustees Chair Robert Kallam, a Kean Miller partner and 1990 LSU Law graduate. Young had previously worked as a summer associate at Kean Miller, solidifying his connection to the firm.

Young and his wife, Monique, have two children. They live in the Hub City, and he joked that the money will be put to good use.

"We’ll probably pay for some daycare,” Young said. “I would say diapers, but we just potty-trained the little guy, so hopefully, we’re all done with that.”

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU law student, Lafayette native wins national writing competition