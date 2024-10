To celebrate the state's unique cuisines, the Louisiana Office of Tourism and Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser announced 2025 will be the Year of Food — and one Lafayette chef is helping lead the cause.

According to the Office of Tourism, the campaign officially kicked off the New York City Wine and Food Festival with a jazz brunch featuring chef Justin Girouard of The French Press in Lafayette. James Beard-nominated Girouard was paired with Michelin-starred chef John Fraser of New York to create a brunch menu inspired by the flavors and fresh seafood of Louisiana. The brunch was recently held Oct. 20, at La Marchande — a modernized French restaurant in Manhattan. “We’re excited to announce our Year of Food for 2025,” Nungesser said. “Louisiana’s food is like nothing else in the world. From boudin to beignets and gumbo to shrimp creole, our rich history and culture can be tasted in every bite. “All throughout 2025 we’ll be inviting visitors to Louisiana to taste all the ways you can feed your soul.” Doug Bourgeois, assistant secretary of tourism, said the names of food in Louisiana demonstrate the cultural influences from France, Spain, West Africa, Germany, the Caribbean, and many more. “Andouille, corn maque choux, jambalaya — Louisiana food not only tastes unique, but it also sounds like our storied past,” Bourgeois said. “We encourage visitors to come immerse themselves in the flavor and history of Louisiana.” To learn more about Louisiana’s culinary culture and where you can taste signature Louisiana dishes, visit FindYourLouisianaFlavor.com .

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Lafayette chef joins Louisiana’s 2025 ‘Year of Food’ campaign, showcasing culinary heritage