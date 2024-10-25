Local community advocate honored with 2024 Blue Cross Foundation Angel Award

One local doctor has been honored for her service to Hearts of Hope with the 2024 Blue Cross Foundation Angel Award, which highlights the support and dedication to the organization.

Dr. Annie Wingate Spell, a clinical child and adolescent psychologist and board member at Hearts of Hope, was awarded the 2024 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation’s Angel Award, according to a prepared statement.

Spell said winning the award is a recognition of the importance of the work being done at Hearts of Hope.

“This organization is the only sexual trauma center in Acadiana, making its impact significant on our community,” Spell said. “It is truly an honor to support and work with an organization helping individuals in their most vulnerable moments of need.”

Since 1995, the BCBSLA Foundation has honored more than 200 individuals throughout Louisiana with the Angel Award. It celebrates those who are dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of children within their communities, according to the prepared statement.

Spell was awarded a $30,000 grant for Hearts of Hope, an organization that is a sexual trauma center comprised of three branches: the Sexual Abuse Response Center, the Children’s Advocacy Center and the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners. Founded in the 1990s, Hearts of Hope now serves eight parishes for children and six parishes for adults, impacting countless lives.

As a board member for Hearts of Hope, Spell said the goal is to find ways to ensure that Hearts of Hope is supported.

“I cannot explain the joy I feel in providing the $30,000 grant for this cause that is so dear to me,” Spell said. “These funds will go a long way in supporting the mission to listen to, believe, and protect children and adult survivors.”

Alongside her role on the board of Hearts of Hope, Spell dedicates her time and support to various other organizations in Acadiana, the statement said.

She serves on the board of the Louisiana American Cancer Society and is a member of the Lafayette Area’s ACS Executive Leadership Committee. Additionally, Annie is on the board of the Miles Perret Cancer Center and co-directs the Tides Medical Foundation with her husband, Joe Spell.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Local community advocate honored with 2024 Blue Cross Foundation Angel Award