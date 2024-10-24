Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Daily Advertiser

    From trick-or-treats to costume contests and parties, find Halloween fun in Lafayette

    By Aaron Gonsoulin, Lafayette Daily Advertiser,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KMwey_0wJv1B8O00

    With Halloween fast approaching, Lafayette is gearing up for a frightfully fun season filled with spooks, treats and thrills for all ages. From haunted attractions to costume contests and family-friendly trick-or-treating, the Hub City promises a ghoulishly good time for everyone.

    Here are some of the local family fun and haunted happenings:

    Trick or Treat Street!

    Join for a fun and safe Halloween celebration with Trick-or-Treat from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, along Mt. Diablo Boulevard, from Lafayette Plaza to Dewing Avenue, Lafayette Circle, and La Fiesta Square. This is a free event for children 9 and younger. Dress up in your favorite costume, and don’t forget to bring your Trick-or-Treat bag for all the goodies.

    All participating businesses will display a “Trick-or-Treat" poster.

    The 9th Annual Trunk or Treat at Hub City Ford

    Get ready for the ninth annual Trunk or Treat at Hub City Ford. This free, family-friendly event kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 with activities for everyone. Enjoy balloon artistry, trunk-or-treating inside the showroom, a firetruck, animals from Rylan's Ranch and more. There will be a costume contest at 1 p.m. The All Ford Car Show will be happening outside.

    Halloween SpookTakular

    Join in on the fun for the annual Halloween event for the entire family Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Parc International. Food, fun jumps, obstacles course and more. The event is free and open to the public.

    for the more fearless, here is a list of haunted houses and ghost tours:

    The Lafayette Fright Trail

    If you’re seeking a more heart-pounding adventure, look no further than the Lafayette Fright Trail, at 5305 Cameron St. The final day is on Saturday, Nov. 1.

    Recognized as one of Louisiana’s most exciting and terrifying haunted attractions, Fright Trail invites visitors to explore 20 acres of eerie, dark woods filled with creatures that lurk in the night. Forget haunted houses — these haunted woods are home to infamous figures like The Crowley Strangler, The Demented from Duson, The Butcher from Breaux Bridge and The Psycho from Scott, all waiting for you in the shadows.

    T-Frere’s Bed and Breakfast

    Who lingers in the haunted homes and buildings of Acadiana, a region known for its rich culture and mysteries? The spirits of those who refuse to move on seem to dwell in the shadows, causing eerie disturbances and occasionally revealing themselves in the stillness of night. One of Lafayette's most notorious haunted locations is T-Frère's House, where the legend of a young widow named Amelie has been passed down for years.

    The tale claims that Amelie, who lost her husband and child and worked as a math teacher, either fell or leaped into the well behind the house after falling ill. Other versions suggest that she married someone against her family’s wishes, leading both to be thrown into the well. Yet, according to census records, the house belonged to Oneziphore "T-Frère" Comeaux, who lived there with a large family — though no trace of Amelie appears in the records.

    While the truth behind Amelie's story remains uncertain, one thing is clear: something haunts T-Frère's Bed and Breakfast. Explore if you dare at 1905 Verot School Rd in Lafayette.

    Here are some local costume contests and Halloween parties:

    For those who love showing off their Halloween creativity, Lafayette will be hosting several costume contests and parties throughout the week.

    • The Stage Karaoke Bar's Nightmare at The Stage will have you covered at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. Get your creepy, spooky, grimy, darkest costumes out of your closet and create a nightmare at the Stage. They will have drinks and a scariest costume contest.
    • The Monster Mash Bash will host its Halloween party at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Le Grenadier. Come dressed as your favorite monster, ghoul, or creepy creature for a night of spooky cocktails, live DJ and dancing.
    • The Artmosphere Bistro will host an Out & About Social Group Halloween Bash & Potluck from 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. Join friends to listen to music over the decades. Be sure to bring an appetizer to share. There will be a costume contest, too. Only 18 and over and no cover.

    This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: From trick-or-treats to costume contests and parties, find Halloween fun in Lafayette

    Related Search

    Halloween eventsHaunted housesFamily fun activitiesCostume contestsHaunted houseLafayette plaza

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Colorful Louisiana Man Banned for Life from Ulta After Employee Allegedly Overheard Him Threatening to Blow Up Store
    Latin Times19 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Touched By An Angel' TV Star Della Reese: 7 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney19 hours ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Cruise Passenger on Taylor Swift-Themed Cruise Missing After Going Overboard
    J. Souza2 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group11 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post27 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    In Memory of Richard Crenna (From 'Our Miss Brooks' to 'Rambo'): 21 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Denver opens affordable apartment complex for seniors on holy land
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy