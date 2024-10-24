From trick-or-treats to costume contests and parties, find Halloween fun in Lafayette

With Halloween fast approaching, Lafayette is gearing up for a frightfully fun season filled with spooks, treats and thrills for all ages. From haunted attractions to costume contests and family-friendly trick-or-treating, the Hub City promises a ghoulishly good time for everyone.

Here are some of the local family fun and haunted happenings:

Trick or Treat Street!

Join for a fun and safe Halloween celebration with Trick-or-Treat from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, along Mt. Diablo Boulevard, from Lafayette Plaza to Dewing Avenue, Lafayette Circle, and La Fiesta Square. This is a free event for children 9 and younger. Dress up in your favorite costume, and don’t forget to bring your Trick-or-Treat bag for all the goodies.

All participating businesses will display a “Trick-or-Treat" poster.

The 9th Annual Trunk or Treat at Hub City Ford

Get ready for the ninth annual Trunk or Treat at Hub City Ford. This free, family-friendly event kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 with activities for everyone. Enjoy balloon artistry, trunk-or-treating inside the showroom, a firetruck, animals from Rylan's Ranch and more. There will be a costume contest at 1 p.m. The All Ford Car Show will be happening outside.

Halloween SpookTakular

Join in on the fun for the annual Halloween event for the entire family Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Parc International. Food, fun jumps, obstacles course and more. The event is free and open to the public.

for the more fearless, here is a list of haunted houses and ghost tours:

The Lafayette Fright Trail

If you’re seeking a more heart-pounding adventure, look no further than the Lafayette Fright Trail, at 5305 Cameron St. The final day is on Saturday, Nov. 1.

Recognized as one of Louisiana’s most exciting and terrifying haunted attractions, Fright Trail invites visitors to explore 20 acres of eerie, dark woods filled with creatures that lurk in the night. Forget haunted houses — these haunted woods are home to infamous figures like The Crowley Strangler, The Demented from Duson, The Butcher from Breaux Bridge and The Psycho from Scott, all waiting for you in the shadows.

T-Frere’s Bed and Breakfast

Who lingers in the haunted homes and buildings of Acadiana, a region known for its rich culture and mysteries? The spirits of those who refuse to move on seem to dwell in the shadows, causing eerie disturbances and occasionally revealing themselves in the stillness of night. One of Lafayette's most notorious haunted locations is T-Frère's House, where the legend of a young widow named Amelie has been passed down for years.

The tale claims that Amelie, who lost her husband and child and worked as a math teacher, either fell or leaped into the well behind the house after falling ill. Other versions suggest that she married someone against her family’s wishes, leading both to be thrown into the well. Yet, according to census records, the house belonged to Oneziphore "T-Frère" Comeaux, who lived there with a large family — though no trace of Amelie appears in the records.

While the truth behind Amelie's story remains uncertain, one thing is clear: something haunts T-Frère's Bed and Breakfast. Explore if you dare at 1905 Verot School Rd in Lafayette.

Here are some local costume contests and Halloween parties:

For those who love showing off their Halloween creativity, Lafayette will be hosting several costume contests and parties throughout the week.

The Stage Karaoke Bar's Nightmare at The Stage will have you covered at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. Get your creepy, spooky, grimy, darkest costumes out of your closet and create a nightmare at the Stage. They will have drinks and a scariest costume contest.

The Monster Mash Bash will host its Halloween party at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Le Grenadier. Come dressed as your favorite monster, ghoul, or creepy creature for a night of spooky cocktails, live DJ and dancing.

The Artmosphere Bistro will host an Out & About Social Group Halloween Bash & Potluck from 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. Join friends to listen to music over the decades. Be sure to bring an appetizer to share. There will be a costume contest, too. Only 18 and over and no cover.

