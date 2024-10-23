STM girls volleyball beats Teurlings Catholic to snag district championship

Two of the top high school volleyball programs in the 337 went head-to-head when Teurlings Catholic traveled to the Cougar Dome to take on No. 2-ranked St. Thomas More.

With the Division II District 4 championship on the line, the Cougars meant business and quickly showcased they would be the dominant team in this matchup. They swept the Rebels, snagging the district championship as the only undefeated team in the District 4.

“That’s a great feeling,” St. Thomas More coach Jessica Burke said after the win. “I thought we played really well tonight, so it's always nice to see us kind of execute. I thought Teurlings did a good job of keeping the ball up and digging us out. So we had to have multiple rallies to keep the ball in play and that was a good fight for us.”

Here are the key takeaways from the Cougars' 3-0 win over Teurlings to secure a district championship and put them on track to make another deep run in the playoffs.

How about those Potier sisters

From the first set, St. Thomas More just looked in control. The Cougars jumped out to an 8-0 lead by taking advantage of the Rebels' attacking errors. The stars of the show, though, were the Potier sisters, Beverly and Marvel Potier, who gave Teurlings all kinds of problems throughout the match.

Both sisters stand over 6-foot and were key weapons on both sides of the ball. Marvel Potier, the Cougars' junior middle hitter, finished the night with six kills and three blocks. Leading their offense was Beverly Potier, a senior outside hitter who racked up a team-high 11 kills.

“I feel like honestly I was just on fire,” Beverly Potier said. “I felt just really connected with the setters, too. They were putting the balls in places so well to where I could maneuver them on the court and get kills.”

The Potier sisters were also a threat on defense, blocking the most lethal attacks Teurlings had to offer. They combined for around six blocks leading the Cougars defense.

“It’s really fun playing with my sister. We'll mess around with each other on the court, but really, we're there for each other,” Beverly Potier said. “She sometimes will just think she's not doing good, but I would come and be like, ‘Hey, good kill.’ She really does amazing and she's stepping up a lot.”

Not enough gas in the tank

After losing the first set 25-13, the Rebels dug deep in the second. They also entered the match undefeated in district play and with their eyes set on a championship. But getting past the Cougars would be a tall task.

Leading the comeback effort in the second set were senior middle hitter Lily Luneau and junior middle hitter Ava Hebert. Luneau led Teurlings' offense with five kills and Hebert followed with four kills.

Hebert came alive in the second set battling for every point she could. She finished the set with two blocks and four kills, giving the Rebels a brief lead in the set.

“I liked the second set. I mean, they showed some resiliency,” Teurlings Catholic coach Terry Hebert said. “They fought through it. But you know, you can't just do it in the second set. When you play a team like that, you got to do it as long as it takes.”

The Rebels would go on to drop the second set 25-22, sucking the wind from their comeback sails. In the the third set, they just didn’t have any more fight left in the tank, losing the last set 25-11.

“I’m disappointed. I mean, if we’re gonna lose, I’d rather lose in five; give them a fight,” Hebert said. “We're obviously not where we need to be, you know. They need to play out of their comfort zone. I'm not going to sit here and say it's it's on me coaching, they're varsity players. There's certain things that they need to be doing and executing as varsity players, and they're not doing it.”

