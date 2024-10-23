The Snack Board brings creative catering with custom snack carts, grazing tables

The Snack Board, a catering company founded by Amy Kinsey, is gaining popularity in the Lafayette area for its customizable grazing tables and unique snack carts.

Kinsey’s journey began more than five years ago when she combined her artistic skills and passion for creating visually appealing food displays. What started as a hobby for family gatherings quickly turned into a business after receiving multiple requests to cater events.

“The Snack Board started from an interest to be creative and use my artistic abilities to create aesthetically pleasing food centerpieces that people can enjoy together,” Kinsey said.

In a bid to expand her offerings, Kinsey introduced the snack cart — a portable and interactive addition that allows guests to create their own healthy treats.

“The cart was an idea to add a different option along with grazing tables. It’s such a fun interaction for each individual to create their own treat, made to order right in front of them using only fresh products,” she said.

The cart’s versatility allows it to adapt to any event theme, whether it’s a candy cart, ice cream cart or the most popular option, a charcuterie cart.

Kinsey’s dedication to supporting local businesses shines through in her ingredient selection.

“I shop local on all my products and food,” she said. “Some of my previous boards were made with local bakeries and items from our farmers markets.”

By sourcing from nearby vendors, Kinsey not only ensures the freshest ingredients but also strengthens the community’s small business network.

The Snack Board’s services are fully customizable, with Kinsey taking a hands-on approach to ensure each client’s vision comes to life.

“When the cart is booked for an event, I personally ask what it is that they are envisioning. I meet with each individual either via phone or in-person to go over exactly what they want,” she said.

Whether it’s a small gathering or a large celebration, she offers a variety of options, from simple deliveries to on-site catering throughout the event.

“No matter how big or small your event may be, I have an option for you,” she said.

Charcuterie remains a trending choice among her customers, which Kinsey believes is here to stay.

“Charcuterie is timeless in my opinion," she said. "It’s undeniably enjoyable for all ages.”

As the demand for fresh and healthier snack options continues to grow, her business remains at the forefront, catering everything from weddings and parties to pop-ups at local boutiques.

Currently, Kinsey is focusing her efforts on expanding into Lafayette’s larger festivals and events, looking to increase her presence in the area.

“I’m in the process of marketing to the Lafayette area,” she said. “I do have repeated customers from this area, but am looking to get into some of our larger festivals and events in the near future.”

Though she describes her business as still being in the "toddler stage," Kinsey has big plans for The Snack Board's future.

“One day I hope to have many carts, multiple teams for events, and a storefront,” she said. She also dreams of packaging her products for local grocery stores and eventually franchising the business.

“The possibilities are endless when you are passionate with your gift,” Kinsey said.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: The Snack Board brings creative catering with custom snack carts, grazing tables