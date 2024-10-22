Open in App
    Scout-O-Rama returns after 29 Years, celebrating 100 years of Scouting in Acadiana

    By Aaron Gonsoulin, Lafayette Daily Advertiser,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44OEq5_0wGoNCY400

    For the first time in 29 years, Scout-O-Rama returned to Lafayette, celebrating a century of scouting in the Acadiana region.

    The event, hosted by the Evangeline Area Council and Boy Scouts of America, took place Oct. 19 at Lafayette's Blackham Coliseum.

    Under beautiful blue skies, in 80-degree weather, fathers and sons, mothers and daughters and children of all ages came together for a day filled with hands-on experiences, games, exhibits and skill demonstrations that showcased the spirit of scouting in Acadiana.

    From tying knots to monkey bridges, rock-climbing walls, various crafts and skills, each showcased what you’ll learn as a scout.

    Throughout the day, members of the event, scouts and scout master's alike were on hand to answer any questions or demonstrate the importance of being a scout.

    Brian Thompson, Scout-O-Rama chairman, said the event was to celebrate scouting with their 100th birthday in Acadiana.

    “We wanted to show the public and the community that scouting was still alive in Acadiana,” Thompson said. “We have been serving this area for 100 years.”

    Throughout that time, throughout that time, Thompson said the mission was and always will be to instill the duty of God, the duty to the country, the duty to others, and the duty to self.

    A kid can be in the scouts from kindergarten all the way up to 21 years of age.

    Scout-O-Rama took place for the first time in almost three decades. Thompson said it was time again to show a positive light on what scouting is. And for the organization, he said not a whole lot of groups can do that.

    “Scouting has withstood the test of time,” Thompson said. “We’re here to be here for another 100 years.”

    One of the most special parts of being in the scouts is that it is generational. For father and son Austin and Raife Alfred, it allows them to bond with each other.

    Raife, 11, has been in the scouts for a little more than five years. He said he joined the scouts because it looked fun. But it also allows him to express himself and gives him the opportunity to meet new people.

    “I like being creative,” Raife said. “I hope to gain friends while I am here.”

    Raife said he is learning a lot while being in the scouts, and he is excited about what is to come.

    His father, Austin, has been with the scouts for more than 17 years. He serves as an early scout master. He said his son was the one to show interest in joining the scouts. He said he was more than happy to support him in his journey.

    That journey, Austin, said is one he hopes he will give his son the life lessons and experiences that come with being a scout.

    “I know what the journey is about,” Austin Alfred said. “I know what scouting has to offer, and I hope it gives some of what scouting gave to me back to him.”

    As Austin watches Raife grow into the person he wants to be, it all leads to what the day was about.

    For Thompson, who has been involved with scouting for more than 35 years, he said, it is part of him.

    “My family knows it,” Thompson said. “I grew up in scouting, and it was time to give back. And because some did it for me, I wanted to do the same. And for us being 100 years old... you see a lot of things dying in vain. Not us. We are going strong.”

    To learn more, visit https://eacbsa.org or beascout.scouting.org .

    This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Scout-O-Rama returns after 29 Years, celebrating 100 years of Scouting in Acadiana

