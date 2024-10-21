Open in App
    The Daily Advertiser

    Get into the spooky spirit with the UL Lafayette Symphony’s annual Halloween concert

    By Aaron Gonsoulin, Lafayette Daily Advertiser,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46cpwX_0wFKwbNj00

    Halloween will arrive early this year, as the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Symphony Orchestra will host its Annual Halloween Concert on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m. in the Angelle Hall Auditorium.

    According to Michael Blaney, director of orchestral activities and violin instructor at the University of Louisiana Lafayette, the concert promises a thrilling evening of music, costumes, and Halloween-themed fun for all ages.

    “The orchestra members will be decked out in creative costumes, and attendees are encouraged to join in the spooky festivities by arriving in their favorite Halloween attire,” Blaney said.

    The night will feature a lineup of what Blaney calls enchanting and eerie music, including pieces by Holst, Powell, Elfman, Tchaikovsky, and Verdi. Highlights of the program include "Jupiter" and "Saturn" from The Planets by Gustav Holst, John Powell's dynamic music from “How to Train Your Dragon,” Danny Elfman's “Beetlejuice” theme, Tchaikovsky’s stirring “Slavonic March,” and Verdi’s "Che faceste?" from the opera “Macbeth.”

    The concert will also feature special performances from dancers of The Ballet Studio and singers from the North Vermilion High School Women's Chorale, adding an extra layer of artistry to the evening.

    Admission is $10 for adults and children, while all UL students, faculty, and staff with a current ID can attend for free. Tickets will be available at the concert at 6 p.m., with cash or check as payment options.

    All proceeds will benefit the UL Lafayette Symphony Orchestra Program.

    Don’t miss this chance to enjoy a hauntingly good time filled with music and Halloween spirit. For more information, call the UL Symphony at (337) 482-6050.

    This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Get into the spooky spirit with the UL Lafayette Symphony’s annual Halloween concert

