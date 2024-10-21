Local restaurateur remembered for her love of adventure, community, and hospitality

Janet Thorn Blair, co-proprietor of the Blair House Restaurant, passed away earlier this year, but her legacy will live on in the community of Lafayette.

Blair died April 23 at the age of 82. She died peacefully at home in Florida, with her husband, Jim, nearby. Those who were close to her remember her fondly.

"My mother will leave behind a legacy of love — love for her family, and love for all those she welcomed, whether they were patrons at the Blair House Restaurant or unattached souls at her own holiday table," Nicole Blair, her daughter said.

The Blair House Restaurant, originally opened in 1950 by Janet’s in-laws, Malou and Roy Blair Sr., became a cornerstone of Lafayette’s dining scene, according to Nicole Blair. Many of the restaurant’s signature dishes were the creations of Malou Blair, who developed the recipes.

In 1972, after Roy Sr. suffered a heart attack, Janet and her husband, Jim, took over the operation and eventually purchased the business, ensuring that its legacy would continue for decades to come.

Known for its unique steak and seafood menu that blended Texas and Louisiana flavors, Blair House quickly became a favorite spot for locals and visitors alike, especially those in the oil business and patrons celebrating special occasions. “Janet’s presence in the restaurant was unforgettable,” Nicole Blair said. “Her grace, poise, and warm hospitality turned Blair House into a gathering place where every guest was treated like family. With her charm and natural ability to host, Janet made sure that everyone who walked through the doors felt welcome and cared for.” While running a successful restaurant was a significant part of her life, Nicole Blair said, Janet also had a deep love for the culture of Louisiana.

She and Jim fully embraced the region’s music, food, and traditions. The couple learned to Cajun and Zydeco dance, often spending their Sunday evenings dancing to the tunes of local musicians at Mulate’s.

“These nights were filled with fun, music, and laughter,” Nicole Blair said. Janet’s adventurous spirit wasn’t confined to the dance floor. She and Jim spent many weekends exploring Louisiana’s bayous, campgrounds, and hidden gems in their Airstream, with their canoe always ready for the next waterway adventure.

Whether paddling through the murky bayous or sleeping under the stars in remote corners of the state, Janet found peace and comfort in nature.

“Her love of discovery and adventures with her husband was a hallmark of her life,” Nicole Blair said.

That discovery started when she was young, when she graduated from Mount Carmel High School in Lafayette in 1961. The school, now part of Cathedral-Carmel School.

Years later, after her children were older, Janet returned to school, earning her degree from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette (then USL) in 1988, graduating Cum Laude with a focus on Art History, Anthropology, and Geology—subjects she adored.

“Her passion for learning mirrored her love of exploring the world around her, whether through devouring books or firsthand experience,” Nicole Blair said. Janet’s legacy extended beyond her work at Blair House. After retiring from the restaurant, she spent time giving back, teaching adults and children how to read, and volunteering at The Gathering Place in Denver, where she served meals to those in need.

"Her generosity of spirit and her ability to embrace people from all walks of life made her the quintessential 'Hostess with the Mostest,'” Nicole Blair joked. “Janet was known for inviting newcomers to her holiday table, making sure no one felt alone during special times of the year.” Janet is survived by her husband, Jim, her children Nicole, Josh and his wife Caroline, and her grandchildren Maddie and Zack. She also leaves behind her beloved siblings Linda, Johnny, Stephen, Barbara, Eric and Leslie, along with many extended family members and friends. Her sister Julian, with whom she shared a birthday, passed away just three days before her. “Janet's adventurous spirit, fierce loyalty, and love for bringing people together will be remembered by all who knew her,” Nicole Blair said. “Whether through her hospitality at Blair House, her joy in exploring Louisiana’s culture and nature, or her generosity in welcoming others into her life, Janet left an indelible mark on her community.”

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Local restaurateur remembered for her love of adventure, community, and hospitality