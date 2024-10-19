‘Pledge to Vote Sunday’ in Louisiana is Oct. 20

Louisiana's “Pledge to Vote Sunday” will take place this Sunday, Oct. 20., designed to strengthen voting culture in the state.

More than 200 organizations throughout Louisiana are expected to participate in “Pledge to Vote Sunday,” according to a press release by Together Louisiana. Sunday’s event will encourage members to pledge to vote in the upcoming election.

“Pledge to Vote Sunday is part of Together Louisiana’s broader Pledge to Vote strategy ahead of the General Election in November,” according to Together Louisiana. “Through the Pledge to Vote, local congregations, fraternities, sororities, unions, and civic organizations work together to increase voter turnout and rebuild a culture of civic engagement.”

Making a personal pledge to vote through a trusted community institution is proven to be one of the most effective ways to boost participation in elections, the statement continued. In previous elections, Together Louisiana’s Pledge to Vote strategy has increased voter turnout by 54% among occasional voters, according to Together Louisiana. The strategy offers an effective framework that transforms pledges into action, ensuring that more voices are heard on election day. Participating in civic organizations, churches, fraternities, and sororities are not only encouraging voter turnout but also competing for bragging rights as they inspire their members. The friendly competition among these groups fosters a spirit of collaboration while reinforcing the importance of voting. The Pledge to Vote strategy involves three simple steps :

Local congregations, fraternities & sororities, unions, and civic organizations sign up to participate.

These organizations run a pledge drive, organizing members and others to take the Pledge to Vote.

Voter turnout teams at each organization contact all their pledgers during early voting and on election day to ensure they follow through on their pledge.

Upcoming Election Dates:

Pledge to Vote Sunday: Sunday, October 20, 2024

General Election: Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Early Voting: October 18th - 29th, except Sunday

Runoff Election: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Early Voting for Runoff: November 22nd - 30th, except Sunday

To learn more about how your organization can participate and to make your Pledge to Vote, visit PledgeToVote.La .

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: ‘Pledge to Vote Sunday’ in Louisiana is Oct. 20