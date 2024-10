Louisiana ranks 7th in nation for kids' online safety in 2024, survey shows

According to a national study by Cloudwards, Louisiana ranks as the 7 th best in the country for kids’ online safety in 2024.

The study, which looks at the best and worst states for kids’ online safety in 2024 , gave Louisiana a score of 82.23 out of 100 possible safety points, according to Cloudwards.

The study showed that Louisiana ranked well in the ‘’cyberbullying & safety legislation’’ category.

However, the study did note that there is still room for improvement when it comes to cyberbullying prevalence and availability of mental health support.

Cloudwards noted that they collected data on each state in four categories, split into various factors to create the ranking. The data was normalized in a range of 0 to 1, and each factor was assigned weight points based on its overall significance to make a total score for the respective category.

Each state’s performance across all categories determined its ranking on the list. They distributed weight points across all categories and factors as follows:

Online Safety Threats (30 weight points)

Cyberbullying Prevalence (30 weight points)

Cyberbullying and Online Safety Legislation (31.5 weight points)

Mental Health Support (8.5 weight points)

While Louisiana is one of the best states for kids’ online safety, there are still things parents should consider protecting them when on the internet.

Tips for kids online safety

Be careful about the information you share:

Avoid sharing personal information such as your address, school, phone number, or date of birth online. Additionally, be cautious with photos that might disclose identifying details, like images of certificates featuring your full name or your school’s name. To enhance your safety, consider setting your social media profiles to “private.”

Never meet up with people you meet online:

Inform a parent or guardian immediately if someone invites you to meet in person.

Don’t open links you receive via email or private messaging:

These may come from individuals attempting to obtain your personal information.

Use strong passwords and never share them with anyone:

Parents and guardians can enhance security by installing and activating antivirus software, password managers, and multi-factor authentication.

Regularly communicate with your child about the importance of online safety:

Please encourage your child to approach you with any questions or concerns about their online experiences.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Louisiana ranks 7th in nation for kids' online safety in 2024, survey shows