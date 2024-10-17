Youngsville restaurant takes fresh approach to chicken wings, lobster rolls

ATF Bistro isn’t just “wingin’ it” with its food; it's elevating it.

ATF Bistro’s motto is “all things fresh.” For the past two years, its chicken wings have won awards at the annual Wing Wars of Acadiana: Acadiana's Chicken Wing Festival.

Those awards include the judge’s choice as well as the people’s choice.

Scott Marshall is the owner of ATF Bistro, 107 Centre Sarcelle Blvd, Unit 709 in Youngsville. He said the award-winning wings come in various flavors, including ATF Heat, aloha jalapeno, honey BBQ, ghost pepper, bang bang, habanero drip and honey buffalo.

The wings are set apart from others because of the time and technique that used to prepare them. Marshall said it also could be for the different flavors you get with them.

“All of our sauces, we make them ourselves,” Marshall said. “They help to elevate our food to make it the best it can be.”

Aside from wings, ATF Bistro also sells a wide variety of food, including gourmet burgers, which are dressed and cooked in what Marshall says is gourmet-style. Their menu even includes loaded fries, salads and sides that can cater to whatever craving you are having.

But the wings aren’t the only “hot” commodity at ATF Bistro. Lobster rolls, of all things, have been popular. Marshall said he was traveling a lot and would try different types of food. After multiple requests, he said he had no choice but to feature the lobster roll.

“I told myself that I might as well put it on the menu,” Marshall said. “Our lobster rolls are done on a French-style bun. We offer different types of flavored mayos to put on it.”

Some of those flavors include chipotle mayo, jalapeno mayo, garlic mayo and regular mayo.

Like the name and motto implies, everything at ATF Bistro is made fresh and in-house.

For more than a year now, ATF Bistro has been open, serving the public, and growing with each day. Marshall and ATF Bistro have learned a lot and continue to do so. For everyone who tries their food for the first time, Marshall said it's a joy to see how much his food makes people happy.

“The returning customers are the best part,” Marshall said. “I guess that's how you know when it's good.”

As things continue to grow, Marshall said he wants more for ATF Bistro. He wants to open more locations around Youngsville and beyond, making it easier for his customers to try some of their food.

“As of right now, there are people traveling from other states,” Marshall said. “The next location would have to be Lafayette, and after Lafayette, I would probably say Houston. And then from there, wherever it takes it.”

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Youngsville restaurant takes fresh approach to chicken wings, lobster rolls