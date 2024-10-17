Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Daily Advertiser

    Youngsville restaurant takes fresh approach to chicken wings, lobster rolls

    By Aaron Gonsoulin, Lafayette Daily Advertiser,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23PM7J_0wAKPRtT00

    ATF Bistro isn’t just “wingin’ it” with its food; it's elevating it.

    ATF Bistro’s motto is “all things fresh.” For the past two years, its chicken wings have won awards at the annual Wing Wars of Acadiana: Acadiana's Chicken Wing Festival.

    Those awards include the judge’s choice as well as the people’s choice.

    Scott Marshall is the owner of ATF Bistro, 107 Centre Sarcelle Blvd, Unit 709 in Youngsville. He said the award-winning wings come in various flavors, including ATF Heat, aloha jalapeno, honey BBQ, ghost pepper, bang bang, habanero drip and honey buffalo.

    The wings are set apart from others because of the time and technique that used to prepare them. Marshall said it also could be for the different flavors you get with them.

    “All of our sauces, we make them ourselves,” Marshall said. “They help to elevate our food to make it the best it can be.”

    Aside from wings, ATF Bistro also sells a wide variety of food, including gourmet burgers, which are dressed and cooked in what Marshall says is gourmet-style. Their menu even includes loaded fries, salads and sides that can cater to whatever craving you are having.

    But the wings aren’t the only “hot” commodity at ATF Bistro. Lobster rolls, of all things, have been popular. Marshall said he was traveling a lot and would try different types of food. After multiple requests, he said he had no choice but to feature the lobster roll.

    “I told myself that I might as well put it on the menu,” Marshall said. “Our lobster rolls are done on a French-style bun. We offer different types of flavored mayos to put on it.”

    Some of those flavors include chipotle mayo, jalapeno mayo, garlic mayo and regular mayo.

    Like the name and motto implies, everything at ATF Bistro is made fresh and in-house.

    For more than a year now, ATF Bistro has been open, serving the public, and growing with each day. Marshall and ATF Bistro have learned a lot and continue to do so. For everyone who tries their food for the first time, Marshall said it's a joy to see how much his food makes people happy.

    “The returning customers are the best part,” Marshall said. “I guess that's how you know when it's good.”

    As things continue to grow, Marshall said he wants more for ATF Bistro. He wants to open more locations around Youngsville and beyond, making it easier for his customers to try some of their food.

    “As of right now, there are people traveling from other states,” Marshall said. “The next location would have to be Lafayette, and after Lafayette, I would probably say Houston. And then from there, wherever it takes it.”

    This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Youngsville restaurant takes fresh approach to chicken wings, lobster rolls

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen9 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena3 hours ago
    LSU football injury report vs Arkansas: Will C.J. Daniels play for Tigers in key SEC tilt?
    The Daily Advertiser2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz23 days ago
    The Real Reason Your Cat Scratches Furniture—and How to Stop It for Good
    Vision Pet Care8 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    Nationwide Recall Issued for Herbal Supplement
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA14 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post3 hours ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz11 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Gasoline runs low during Milton, but more is on the way
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune10 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz14 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney29 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today19 hours ago
    Cruise Line Bans Popular Device That Makes Cruising Cheaper
    J. Souza28 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy