Grading LSU football halfway through 2024 season. Looking at offense, defense, coaching

BATON ROUGE — LSU football has made it to the halfway point of the 2024 regular season.

The Tigers (5-1, 2-0 SEC) have opened the season strong, currently ranked No. 8 in the country , the highest ranking they have had to this point in the season.

Brian Kelly's team is also tied for second in the Southeastern Conference with Texas at 2-0. Texas A&M is 3-0 in conference play and the two will face off in College Station in a couple of weeks.

There's been plenty to unpack from the first seven weeks of this season for LSU with a couple of notable season-ending injuries in star junior linebacker Harold Perkins suffering an ACL tear in the UCLA game and senior defensive tackle Jacobian Guillory rupturing his Achilles tendon against Nicholls State.

How this team has responded to adversity has also been a big talking point. LSU lost the season opener in Las Vegas to USC but has gone 5-0 since, including winning two dramatic games in the SEC, on the road at South Carolina, 36-33, and last weekend at home against then No. 8 Ole Miss in overtime, 29-26.

Six games in, let's hand out some grades for LSU.

LSU football offensive grades

Offense: B

Junior starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is the main reason why LSU's offense gets a B halfway through the season. In his first season starting, Nussmeier leads the SEC with 18 passing touchdowns, averaging three a game, and ranks second in yards passing per game (331.5) and total yards passing (1,989). The reason LSU's offense doesn't get an 'A' here is the run game. The Tigers rank 15th of 16 teams in the SEC with 123.3 yards rushing per game as they run the ball the least in the SEC.

Offensive coaching: C+

LSU has arguably the best offensive line in the country but as Kelly put it the other day, the unit isn't doing its best work in run blocking. There's only been stretches in games where playcalling has left something to be desired. Offensive coordinator Joe Sloan, at times, has gone one dimensional and abandoned the run or pass in spots where the team could really put its foot down on opponents.

LSU football defensive grades

Defense: B+

All things considered, the Tigers are playing far above their collective heads on defense so far this season. LSU is thin along the defensive line as well as the linebacking corps but the young players defensive coordinator Blake Baker has had to rely on have mostly played well. Guys like Ahmad Breaux, Dominick McKinley up front as well as the emergence of Whit Weeks have been huge. The Tigers have been able to be somewhat versatile in their schemes which has created better matchups. Holding Lane Kiffin's high-powered Ole Miss offense to just 26 points has been a highlight for the entire first half of the season.

Defensive coaching: A-

The job Baker, defensive line coach Bo Davis, edge coach Kevin Peeples and cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond has been tremendous. The staff has only been working together for nine-plus months and for it to have the players playing like they are and the cohesion in the operation has been eyebrow-raising. There's certainly still work to be done as LSU ranks near the bottom of the league in total defense, but the opportunistic style it plays seems to point the unit in the right direction.

LSU football special teams grades

Special teams: B+

The punting situation isn't as bad as most thought it would be coming into the season. But the bright spot for special teams has been returner Zavion Thomas. He's been sure-handed and has LSU at the top in kickoff return yards with 256.

Special teams coaching: B+

LSU hasn't given up a big play in special teams, outside of one in the USC game at the beginning of the season, and putting Thomas in the return spot should be commended.

LSU football overall grade

Overall grade: B+

Before the season kicked off, the expectation surrounding the team would be it sitting at 5-1 halfway through the season. But the path to that record might've looked a little bit different. The defense has gotten better each week despite injuries while Nussmeier is developing into arguably the best quarterback in the SEC.

LSU is still in the hunt for the College Football Playoff as well as an SEC championship game spot. That equates to high marks at the midway point.

