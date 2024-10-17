LSU football at Arkansas: Score prediction, scouting report for key SEC showdown

BATON ROUGE – Now the next great test for LSU football will be: Can it handle success?

The No. 8 Tigers got their biggest win of the season yet last weekend at Tiger Stadium, knocking off then-No. 8 Ole Miss, 29-26 in overtime, a game that Brian Kelly's team did not lead until the walkoff touchdown pass from Garrett Nussmeier to Kyren Lacy.

LSU (5-1, 2-0 SEC) must now flush the emotional victory and go on the road to face Arkansas (4-2, 2-1), a team that's had a week off following a monumental win at home over then-No. 8 Tennessee two weeks ago.

BRIAN KELLY'S SALARY Where does LSU football coach Brian Kelly's salary, buyout rank in the SEC?

TREY'DEZ GREEN This LSU football player is switching positions. Here's who and why

LSU football should be healthier for Arkansas matchup

Kelly told reporters Wednesday on the SEC coaches' teleconference that he expects senior wide receiver C.J. Daniels to be listed as probable for the game in Fayetteville. That's a step up from where he was when his reaggravated an old knee injury over LSU's off week.

Nussmeier, who leads the league in passing touchdowns, getting one of this top playmakers back will be huge for the Tigers ' offense. Daniels ranks fourth on the team with 20 catches along with 239 receiving yards.

Arkansas to get quarterback Taylen Green back from injury?

Per multiple reports, it appears the Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green will be able to suit up and play for the Razorbacks against LSU. Green helped lead the Hogs to the upset win over Tennessee a couple of weeks but left the game late with a knee injury.

Green ranks fourth in the SEC in passing yards with 1,502 and has added 326 rushing yards with four touchdowns on the ground. His legs are an added dimension to Arkansas's repertoire on offense and at 6-foot-6, 230 pounds, he's a load to get a hand on.

Reynolds Stadium a tough place to play for LSU in Battle of the Boot

While LSU has won the last four games against Arkansas in Fayetteville, Reynolds Stadium is notorious to LSU fans for causing them plenty of anxiety.

The last three meetings at Arkansas have been one-score games, as have the last four overall games in the series. The two teams just match up really well against one another.

This season, LSU is 2-1 on games decided by 7 points or less while the Hogs are 1-2 in one-score games.

LSU football at Arkansas score prediction

LSU 28, Arkansas 23: It'll be another one-score game between these rivals as Arkansas rides momentum early of the win over Tennessee but like last week, LSU finds a way to win late with a Nussmeier touchdown pass to Aaron Anderson.

BRIAN KELLY LAWSUIT Brian Kelly on Greg Brooks' negligence lawsuit: 'It doesn't change how we feel about Greg"

LSU DEFENSE'S PERFORMANCE VS OLE MISS How LSU football's defense turned a corner to play its best game in win over Ole Miss

Cory Diaz covers the LSU Tigers for The Daily Advertiser as part of the USA TODAY Network. Follow his Tigers coverage on Twitter: @ByCoryDiaz. Got questions regarding LSU athletics? Send them to Cory Diaz at bdiaz@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football at Arkansas: Score prediction, scouting report for key SEC showdown