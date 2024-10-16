Open in App
    Scout-O-Rama: A centennial celebration of scouting in Acadiana

    By Aaron Gonsoulin, Lafayette Daily Advertiser,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ex0xi_0w8mytXf00

    Get ready for a day of fun, excitement, and community at this year’s Scout-O-Rama.

    Hosted by the Evangeline Area Council and Boy Scouts of America, the event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct.19, at Lafayette's Blackham Coliseum, according to a prepared statement.

    Here’s a breakdown of the price of tickets:

    • Scouts: $6 (promo code from Unit Leader)
    • General Public: $8 a person
    • Families: $20 a family (Up to 6 members and MUST enter gate at same time)

    This year marks a special occasion as it culminates the council’s centennial celebration, honoring 100 years of serving the youth of Acadiana.

    Scout-O-Rama will feature a variety of activities and demonstrations organized by local Scouting Packs, Troops, Explorers and community organizations.

    Attendees can look forward to hands-on experiences, games, exhibits and skill demonstrations that showcase the spirit of Scouting, a news release said. It's an opportunity for families to connect and make new friends.

    Tickets are available for purchase through Eventbrite here .

    This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Scout-O-Rama: A centennial celebration of scouting in Acadiana

