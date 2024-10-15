Festivals Acadiens et Créoles marks 50 years of culture, community in Lafayette

For the past 50 years, Festivals Acadiens et Créoles has been a staple in Lafayette, continuing the celebration and heritage of Louisiana's French-speaking communities.

Held annually in the heart of Girard Park in Lafayette, this year’s festival was Oct. 11 to 13. The weather was almost as perfect as the atmosphere surrounding the three-day event.

The latest edition did not disappoint, drawing in crowds of all sizes — from clusters of friends and family to larger crowds swaying to the music, eating Cajun cuisine and sharing laughter. Children ran around with carefree joy, while parents slow-danced under the shade of the oak trees, reminding everyone of the festival's enduring charm. Generations gathered to savor classic Cajun dishes and experience the music that continues to define the culture.

Josetta LeBoeuf, a Baton Rouge resident and an alumna of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette is no stranger to the Festivals Acadiens et Créoles. She has been coming to the event for almost 20 years .

“We just love immersing ourselves in the deep, cultural history,” LeBoeuf said.

As a former Ragin’ Cajun, LeBoeuf always enjoyed coming to the festival. But she said she didn’t recognize how meaningful it really was until she left.

“It draws you back each year because it is such a special event,” LeBoeuf said. “We’re celebrating this cultural heritage.”

The sounds of cheers and live bands echoed through the park, inviting new visitors and longtime attendees alike to enjoy the atmosphere. As families reunited, and new friendships blossomed. it was clear that Festivals Acadiens et Créoles remains a powerful tradition, blending past and present, young and old, into one unforgettable celebration of Acadiana's rich cultural tapestry.

Two people who have been attending for as long as they can remember, Kris Bryant and Troy Oliver, said music and dancing were two factors that brought them out to the festival on Saturday night.

“We love music and we love to dance... and eat,” Bryant joked. “Seeing so many people come from all over the place to experience the culture here is special.”

With this being such a significant milestone, Oliver said it's nice to see old faces in the same places.

“The festival is all about dancing and meeting friends,” Oliver said.

Madilynne Jordan said this is her fourth year attending the festival. She loves that the festival keeps her culture alive.

“Not many people at other places do that,” Jordan said. “My family loves coming here.”

Living in downtown Lafayette, Jordan said the music and dancing is some of her favorite things about the festival. And even more so, she enjoys showing new people a few old Cajun traditions.

“I love to show people how to do a two-step,” Jordan said.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Festivals Acadiens et Créoles marks 50 years of culture, community in Lafayette