Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Daily Advertiser

    Festivals Acadiens et Créoles marks 50 years of culture, community in Lafayette

    By Aaron Gonsoulin, Lafayette Daily Advertiser,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22XQLE_0w7HUNSd00

    For the past 50 years, Festivals Acadiens et Créoles has been a staple in Lafayette, continuing the celebration and heritage of Louisiana's French-speaking communities.

    Held annually in the heart of Girard Park in Lafayette, this year’s festival was Oct. 11 to 13. The weather was almost as perfect as the atmosphere surrounding the three-day event.

    The latest edition did not disappoint, drawing in crowds of all sizes — from clusters of friends and family to larger crowds swaying to the music, eating Cajun cuisine and sharing laughter. Children ran around with carefree joy, while parents slow-danced under the shade of the oak trees, reminding everyone of the festival's enduring charm. Generations gathered to savor classic Cajun dishes and experience the music that continues to define the culture.

    Josetta LeBoeuf, a Baton Rouge resident and an alumna of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette is no stranger to the Festivals Acadiens et Créoles. She has been coming to the event for almost 20 years .

    “We just love immersing ourselves in the deep, cultural history,” LeBoeuf said.

    As a former Ragin’ Cajun, LeBoeuf always enjoyed coming to the festival. But she said she didn’t recognize how meaningful it really was until she left.

    “It draws you back each year because it is such a special event,” LeBoeuf said. “We’re celebrating this cultural heritage.”

    The sounds of cheers and live bands echoed through the park, inviting new visitors and longtime attendees alike to enjoy the atmosphere. As families reunited, and new friendships blossomed. it was clear that Festivals Acadiens et Créoles remains a powerful tradition, blending past and present, young and old, into one unforgettable celebration of Acadiana's rich cultural tapestry.

    Two people who have been attending for as long as they can remember, Kris Bryant and Troy Oliver, said music and dancing were two factors that brought them out to the festival on Saturday night.

    “We love music and we love to dance... and eat,” Bryant joked.  “Seeing so many people come from all over the place to experience the culture here is special.”

    With this being such a significant milestone, Oliver said it's nice to see old faces in the same places.

    “The festival is all about dancing and meeting friends,” Oliver said.

    The sounds of cheers and live bands echoed through the park, which made Oliver and Bryant quite happy to be back in a place they knew so well. But the festival also invited those who are new to the traditions of the festival.

    Madilynne Jordan said this is her fourth year attending the festival. She loves that the festival keeps her culture alive.

    “Not many people at other places do that,” Jordan said. “My family loves coming here.”

    Living in downtown Lafayette, Jordan said the music and dancing is some of her favorite things about the festival. And even more so, she enjoys showing new people a few old Cajun traditions.

    “I love to show people how to do a two-step,” Jordan said.

    This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Festivals Acadiens et Créoles marks 50 years of culture, community in Lafayette

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    It's Time for the Largest "Supermoon" of the Year: Don't Miss the Hunter's Moon!
    SunTimes ☀️ Jami Lynn2 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Louisiana Sports Fans Freaking Out Over Man Behind LSU’s Brian Kelly
    103.3 The G.O.A.T.2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato23 hours ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen7 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King19 days ago
    LSU football injury report vs Arkansas: Will C.J. Daniels play for Tigers in key SEC tilt?
    The Daily Advertiser12 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post15 hours ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    'Bionic Woman' Star Lindsay Wagner Was Inspired by Actress Anne Bancroft in 'The Miracle Worker'
    Herbie J Pilato22 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama29 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern12 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney27 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy