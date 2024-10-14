Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Daily Advertiser

    Albert Moliere, Scott Chappuis rename architecture firm as they lead it into a new era

    By Aaron Gonsoulin, Lafayette Daily Advertiser,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MjKpK_0w5w2Drj00

    Albert Moliere and Scott Chappuis are continuing a legacy laid down by their predecessor.

    Moliere, who serves as president, and Chappuis, who serves as vice president, are the new leaders at Moliere Chappuis Architects.

    Established in 1955 by David Perkins, MCA has transitioned in name and leadership. Following the retirement of Charles Beazley, Moliere and Chappuis said they both are thankful for working under Beazley, including learning about business and working in the community of Lafayette.

    Under Beazley, the firm was Architects Beazley Moliere before the change in leadership and company name to now MCA.

    The firm has always worked together since its founding. Moliere said they have always worked together as a team and as a family. Moliere, who worked closely with Beazley for 20 years, learned much from him.

    "My time with Charles... he was my leader,” Beazley said. “I was blessed to study under him and become his partner. It was hard when Charles retired.”

    Beazley retired in June of last year.

    Moliere and Chappuis knew it would be challenging having to pick up what was left of the firm by Beazley. But since taking over, the two have moved forward in a new direction at MCA, at 300 Heymann Blvd. in Lafayette.

    The heart of MCA was and always will be its clients. Now under the new leadership of Moliere and Chappuis, their philosophy hasn’t changed in that regard.

    “We are always looking to bring the client’s vision to light,” Chappuis, who has been with the firm since 2010, said. “And that is something Charles taught me. You listen to the client. And that is something we want to continue — to have good relationships with our clients.”

    MCA is one of many architectural firms based in Lafayette and one that has left a mark in it, literally with buidlings including The LITE Center, The Federal Courthouse in Downtown Lafayette, as well as the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center.

    One of the ways that Moliere and Chappuis and the entire team of MCA have succeeded for all these years is the fact that they are listening to the clients and giving them a product that they will love.

    “We try to design buildings that are appropriate for our region,” Chappuis said. “Architects are supposed to look out for the health, safety, and welfare of people, and we believe that part of that is to design beautiful spaces that are functional and safe.”

    From the time they have been here, whether it's the 20 years for Moliere or the past 10 for Chappuis, the two are determined to continue the legacy left for them. Both agree that this place is like home to them. They were taught everything they know about architecture from Beazley and want to do the same for the next generation.

    “This firm has a legacy of beautiful design projects, and I hope to continue that,” Chappuis said.

    The changes and sometimes challenges at MCA, Moliere and Chappuis and the entire team of MCA said they are looking ahead and would like to grow from where they are now, which stands as a team of eight to something bigger, both in the number of employees at MCA, as well as their design work in the community of Lafayette.

    “We want to be one of those firms that people think about when they think of commercial architecture in Lafayette,” Chappuis said.

    This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Albert Moliere, Scott Chappuis rename architecture firm as they lead it into a new era

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz22 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune26 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA20 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz22 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA22 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King17 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA13 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile29 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile25 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz3 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama28 days ago
    Georgia board’s Trump loyalists OK rule to require ballot hand counts despite warnings by state AG
    The Current GA26 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Legal fund fuels American dream for Denver migrants from Venezuela
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Advocates urge tenants of troubled Aurora, Colo. buildings to ask for damage deposits for new spaces
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy