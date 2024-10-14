Albert Moliere, Scott Chappuis rename architecture firm as they lead it into a new era

Albert Moliere and Scott Chappuis are continuing a legacy laid down by their predecessor.

Moliere, who serves as president, and Chappuis, who serves as vice president, are the new leaders at Moliere Chappuis Architects.

Established in 1955 by David Perkins, MCA has transitioned in name and leadership. Following the retirement of Charles Beazley, Moliere and Chappuis said they both are thankful for working under Beazley, including learning about business and working in the community of Lafayette.

Under Beazley, the firm was Architects Beazley Moliere before the change in leadership and company name to now MCA.

The firm has always worked together since its founding. Moliere said they have always worked together as a team and as a family. Moliere, who worked closely with Beazley for 20 years, learned much from him.

"My time with Charles... he was my leader,” Beazley said. “I was blessed to study under him and become his partner. It was hard when Charles retired.”

Beazley retired in June of last year.

Moliere and Chappuis knew it would be challenging having to pick up what was left of the firm by Beazley. But since taking over, the two have moved forward in a new direction at MCA, at 300 Heymann Blvd. in Lafayette.

The heart of MCA was and always will be its clients. Now under the new leadership of Moliere and Chappuis, their philosophy hasn’t changed in that regard.

“We are always looking to bring the client’s vision to light,” Chappuis, who has been with the firm since 2010, said. “And that is something Charles taught me. You listen to the client. And that is something we want to continue — to have good relationships with our clients.”

MCA is one of many architectural firms based in Lafayette and one that has left a mark in it, literally with buidlings including The LITE Center, The Federal Courthouse in Downtown Lafayette, as well as the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center.

One of the ways that Moliere and Chappuis and the entire team of MCA have succeeded for all these years is the fact that they are listening to the clients and giving them a product that they will love.

“We try to design buildings that are appropriate for our region,” Chappuis said. “Architects are supposed to look out for the health, safety, and welfare of people, and we believe that part of that is to design beautiful spaces that are functional and safe.”

From the time they have been here, whether it's the 20 years for Moliere or the past 10 for Chappuis, the two are determined to continue the legacy left for them. Both agree that this place is like home to them. They were taught everything they know about architecture from Beazley and want to do the same for the next generation.

“This firm has a legacy of beautiful design projects, and I hope to continue that,” Chappuis said.

The changes and sometimes challenges at MCA, Moliere and Chappuis and the entire team of MCA said they are looking ahead and would like to grow from where they are now, which stands as a team of eight to something bigger, both in the number of employees at MCA, as well as their design work in the community of Lafayette.

“We want to be one of those firms that people think about when they think of commercial architecture in Lafayette,” Chappuis said.

