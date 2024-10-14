Lafayette, Shreveport hospitals recognized with Patient Safety Award, Grant

Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital has won the ninth annual LAMMICO Patient Safety Award and Grant.

The 2023-2024 Patient Safety Award and Grant centered on fall prevention, which is one of Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital's top priorities for patient safety, patient satisfaction, quality reputation and cost reduction, according to a prepared statement.

Patient falls can lead to serious injuries, including lacerations, fractures, intracranial bleeding and even death. Patients who experience falls typically have longer hospital stays and face higher medical costs compared to those who do not fall.

“To reduce the incidence of falls in hospitals or ambulatory surgery settings, a comprehensive approach that combines standardized and tailored interventions is necessary,” the statement read. “Implementing an evidence-based fall prevention program is crucial in addressing this issue."

This grant program encouraged participating hospitals to tackle this challenge and reduce patient fall rates.

Grant applicants completed fall prevention online courses in LAMMICO’s learning management system. These courses focused on information about falls, recommended interventions for fall prevention programs and how staff can help prevent patient falls.

By demonstrating the best improvements (in policies, procedures, protocols, and/or processes) related to a reduction in patient fall rates after completing this risk management and patient safety education, Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital (LSSH) was awarded:

$10,000 grant for nursing professional development

One-year Risk Manager membershipto the American Society for Healthcare Risk Management ASHRM

Specialists Hospital Shreveport also recognized

Specialists Hospital Shreveport in Shreveport won second place for the Patient Safety Award and Grant.

A grant of $5,000 for nursing professional development and a one-year Risk Manager membership to ASHRM was presented to the hospital.

After participating in the grant program, Specialists Hospital Shreveport learned that one of the best fall prevention steps is to better educate staff. They updated their fall prevention policy and procedures.

They also developed an educational presentation that is used during new staff orientation to teach fall prevention strategies.

