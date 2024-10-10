One Church of Acadiana celebrates 25 years under of leadership of Bobby, Shannon Richard

One Church of Acadiana announced the celebration of 25 years of service and spiritual leadership under the guidance of Pastor Bobby and Shannon Richard.

For the past 25 years, the Richards have been pillars of faith within the church and the broader community, according to a prepared statement.

“Their commitment to enriching lives with a Christ-centered faith has touched the hearts of countless individuals, families, and community leaders,” the statement said.

Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Boulet said she appreciates Bobby Richard’s faith and dedication.

“His leadership and compassion shine brightly in our community, reminding us of the importance of love and service,” Boulet said in the statement. “Bobby truly embodies the spirit of our faith, inspiring us to live out our values daily.”

Like Boulet, Scott Mayor Jan-Scott Richard adds they are proud to celebrate the contributions of Bobby and Shannon Richard.

“They have always believed in the power of collaboration,” Jan-Scott Richard said. “Their partnerships with local organizations and government entities, such as the city of Scott, have strengthened our community bonds and enhanced our collective impact.”

Reaching the 25-year milestone not only shows Pastor Bobby and Shannon's dedication, unity and strength of the congregation, inspired by their faith and vision, the statement said.

To celebrate their milestone, One Church of Acadiana will host a special celebration Thursday, Oct.10, at their facility, 211 James Boudreaux Rd. in Lafayette.

The event will begin with a social hour featuring refreshments and hors d'oeuvres at 5:30 p.m., followed by a 6:30 p.m. program that includes inspirational music, expressions of gratitude and messages of appreciation from personal testimonies of community and civic leaders.

The event is free and open to the public to join the celebration.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: One Church of Acadiana celebrates 25 years under of leadership of Bobby, Shannon Richard