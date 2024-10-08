Open in App
    Vote now: Who is the Daily Advertiser Midseason high school Football Player of the Year?

    By Shannon Mia Belt, Lafayette Daily Advertiser,

    2 days ago

    As we hit the midway point of the high school football season in Lafayette Parish and its surrounding areas, stars across the 337 have risen.

    Six weeks into the season, athletes have broken school records, set new career highs and done everything in their power to bring home wins for their respective schools.

    Who has been the top football player midway through the 2024 high school football season? Time to have your voice heard. Fifty offensive and defensive players have been placed on the ballot voting for The Daily Advertiser’s Midseason Player of the Year.

    Players were selected based on the information available to The Daily Advertiser such as MaxPreps stats, rankings and the Daily Advertiser’s Top 15 lists. Voting will end on Oct. 22 and the winner will be announced on Oct. 23 at www.theadvertiser.com. There are no voting restrictions, so vote now and vote often.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06woc7_0vyPvDOr00

    VOTE HERE:

    Shannon Belt covers high school sports and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for The Daily Advertiser as part of the USA TODAY Network. Follow her high school and Cajuns coverage on Twitter: @ShannonBelt3. Got questions regarding HS/UL athletics? Send them to Shannon Belt at sbelt@gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Vote now: Who is the Daily Advertiser Midseason high school Football Player of the Year?

