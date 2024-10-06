Open in App
    Registration open for the next National EMS Academy EMT class at Acadian

    By Aaron Gonsoulin, Lafayette Daily Advertiser,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34foQv_0vwFAJes00

    The National EMS Academy, a division of Acadian Companies, and South Louisiana Community College announced that registration is now open for their next EMT class at Louisiana campuses.

    This will be the final class offered in 2024. The class will begin on Nov. 11, 2024, with orientation held Nov. 5 to 6. The class ends in February 2025.

    National EMS Academy has campuses in:

    • Alexandria
    • Baton Rouge
    • Covington
    • Thibodaux
    • Lafayette
    • Lake Charles
    • New Orleans

    Acadian Ambulance has job openings in each service area. EMT students who have graduated and passed their National Registry exam will be eligible to join the company and begin their careers as medics.

    “Acadian not only provides an opportunity for prospective students to further their education by being trained and have a career waiting for them, but multiple opportunities for career growth within Acadian,” Acadian Senior Director of Staffing Taylor Richard, said.

    For more information on the National EMS Academy EMT program and to register for the class, visit www.BecomeAMedic.com .

    This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Registration open for the next National EMS Academy EMT class at Acadian

