Caden Durham, CJ Daniels injury updates: What LSU football coach Brian Kelly said

BATON ROUGE — Brian Kelly opened his lone media availability during LSU football' s off week Tuesday afternoon following the team's practice saying he wasn't going to share much on the state of the team's health.

"You're not going to get much from me on injuries this week," Kelly said with a smirk.

Although Kelly has been informative about injuries to his players since he arrived at LSU three years ago, this season is the first the Southeastern Conference has mandated a "player availability" report for conference games. Teams must list players as "probable," "doubtful" or "out" on their reports to the league, who then publishes the list starting on Wednesdays the week of the game.

No. 13 LSU (4-1 ) doesn't play this week but it's dealing with its fair share of ailments to key players a little more than a week out from facing No. 11 Ole Miss (4-1) inside Tiger Stadium next Saturday night (6:30 p.m., ABC).

IS LSU DEFENSE BETTER WITHOUT PERKINS? LSU football's defense better without Harold Perkins? Answering that in our LSU mailbag

WHERE LSU MUST IMPROVE AHEAD OF OLE MISS Where there is cause for concern for LSU football as big matchup with Ole Miss awaits

Caden Durham injury update

Freshman running back Caden Durham is one the of headlining injuries among the team. Durham scored two touchdowns in the win against South Alabama and finished the game with 217 total yards of offense.

On the second TD he scored, a lineman fell on him and he suffered a toe injury as he sat out the rest of the game as the Tigers were up big on the Jaguars.

When asked if the running back's injury affects his status for the Ole Miss game next week, Kelly said it's too early to tell.

"Our injuries are a concern but we think we'll have our guys for Ole Miss," Kelly said. "We've got two weeks here. We're not going to get into an injury report or say who'll be probable and doubtful. We got some guys that are banged up but we expect them to be ready for Ole Miss."

C.J. Daniels injury update

The injury to senior wide receiver C.J. Daniels' knee isn't as serious as the LSU staff had feared. Daniels has been slowed this week after he reaggravated an old injury.

"He aggravated an old knee injury. But we got good reports on it," Kelly said. "We were concerned because he had an ACL (before) but it was not an ACL. Those are things at first you're concerned. But it turned out to be the best case scenario for us."

GRADING LSU'S WIN OVER SOUTH ALABAMA Garrett Nussmeier hits 400 yards in LSU football's win vs South Alabama. Grading the win

LSU WINS CONVINCINGLY VS SOUTH ALABAMA LSU football blows out South Alabama behind Garrett Nussmeier's career night

Cory Diaz covers the LSU Tigers for The Daily Advertiser as part of the USA TODAY Network. Follow his Tigers coverage on Twitter: @ByCoryDiaz. Got questions regarding LSU athletics? Send them to Cory Diaz at bdiaz@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Caden Durham, CJ Daniels injury updates: What LSU football coach Brian Kelly said