Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Daily Advertiser

    Caden Durham, CJ Daniels injury updates: What LSU football coach Brian Kelly said

    By Cory Diaz, Lafayette Daily Advertiser,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30NvVk_0vrGyILp00

    BATON ROUGE — Brian Kelly opened his lone media availability during LSU football' s off week Tuesday afternoon following the team's practice saying he wasn't going to share much on the state of the team's health.

    "You're not going to get much from me on injuries this week," Kelly said with a smirk.

    Although Kelly has been informative about injuries to his players since he arrived at LSU three years ago, this season is the first the Southeastern Conference has mandated a "player availability" report for conference games. Teams must list players as "probable," "doubtful" or "out" on their reports to the league, who then publishes the list starting on Wednesdays the week of the game.

    No. 13 LSU (4-1 ) doesn't play this week but it's dealing with its fair share of ailments to key players a little more than a week out from facing No. 11 Ole Miss (4-1) inside Tiger Stadium next Saturday night (6:30 p.m., ABC).

    IS LSU DEFENSE BETTER WITHOUT PERKINS? LSU football's defense better without Harold Perkins? Answering that in our LSU mailbag

    WHERE LSU MUST IMPROVE AHEAD OF OLE MISS Where there is cause for concern for LSU football as big matchup with Ole Miss awaits

    Caden Durham injury update

    Freshman running back Caden Durham is one the of headlining injuries among the team. Durham scored two touchdowns in the win against South Alabama and finished the game with 217 total yards of offense.

    On the second TD he scored, a lineman fell on him and he suffered a toe injury as he sat out the rest of the game as the Tigers were up big on the Jaguars.

    When asked if the running back's injury affects his status for the Ole Miss game next week, Kelly said it's too early to tell.

    "Our injuries are a concern but we think we'll have our guys for Ole Miss," Kelly said. "We've got two weeks here. We're not going to get into an injury report or say who'll be probable and doubtful. We got some guys that are banged up but we expect them to be ready for Ole Miss."

    C.J. Daniels injury update

    The injury to senior wide receiver C.J. Daniels' knee isn't as serious as the LSU staff had feared. Daniels has been slowed this week after he reaggravated an old injury.

    "He aggravated an old knee injury. But we got good reports on it," Kelly said. "We were concerned because he had an ACL (before) but it was not an ACL. Those are things at first you're concerned. But it turned out to be the best case scenario for us."

    GRADING LSU'S WIN OVER SOUTH ALABAMA Garrett Nussmeier hits 400 yards in LSU football's win vs South Alabama. Grading the win

    LSU WINS CONVINCINGLY VS SOUTH ALABAMA LSU football blows out South Alabama behind Garrett Nussmeier's career night

    Cory Diaz covers the LSU Tigers for The Daily Advertiser as part of the USA TODAY Network. Follow his Tigers coverage on Twitter: @ByCoryDiaz. Got questions regarding LSU athletics? Send them to Cory Diaz at bdiaz@gannett.com .

    This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Caden Durham, CJ Daniels injury updates: What LSU football coach Brian Kelly said

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    LSU football bowl projections: Where the Tigers are predicted to play after Week 5
    The Daily Advertiser1 day ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA1 day ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post4 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama16 days ago
    Crime flourishing under bridge along Denver dry gulch trail
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA21 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA16 days ago
    University of Wyoming forfeits volleyball game against team with trans player amid pressure from lawmakers
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Jimmy Carter at 100: A power-playing loner from the farm to the White House and global stage
    The Current GA4 days ago
    University of Wyoming competed against transgender athlete in 2022 without controversy, records show
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Lack of citizenship documents might keep many from voting in Arizona state and local races
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy