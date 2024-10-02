Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Daily Advertiser

    Owners of Original Cajun Links showcase Cajun cuisine in unique way

    By Aaron Gonsoulin, Lafayette Daily Advertiser,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oU2Ah_0vrGyFhe00

    An idea between friends turned into a business partnership that, well, link them together.

    Patrick Domingue and his wife, Katie, along with Michelle Rivet, are the co-owners of The Original Cajun Links, which are mostly Louisiana or Cajun cuisine stuffed into a casing that are eaten like a sausage or boudin.

    “It's a very unique idea that allows us to showcase Cajun foods and flavors in a different, creative and fun way,” Domingue said.

    The Original Cajun Links' motto is “It's no B.S.” — meaning it's not boudin or sausage. Their product comes in four flavors: crawfish and shrimp fettuccine, macaroni and cheese, Cajun red beans and rice with sausage, and chicken and sausage jambalaya.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hewWQ_0vrGyFhe00

    Domingue said their product is something different, and it will set them apart from others.

    “Michelle's idea was to create something unique in a class all on its own,” Domingue said. “It's Cajun cuisine that's in a link, which serves as a 'link' to Cajun cuisine. It's a play on words.”

    Domingue and Rivet’s idea for The Original Cajun Links started several years ago when they would brainstorm creative ideas and business plans.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cBEVo_0vrGyFhe00

    “Last year, Michelle called me one day out of the blue and asked me to go into business with her,” Domingue said. “I loved the unique idea of Cajun Links, and my wife and I decided to join her as a partner.”

    They started selling their products in late 2023. They currently don’t have a brick-and-mortar location, but their products can be found at various locations in and around Lafayette. Their main location is Joey’s on Bertrand in Lafayette.

    Domingue and Rivet work with a company that is USDA-inspected to produce their product.

    “We cook the food, and then it is loaded into a large machine that allows us to stuff it into a casing,” Domingue said. “From there, it is linked, packaged and then frozen.”

    Domingue and Rivet both work full-time jobs, but they still enjoy creating new recipes for their Cajun Links. Trying new flavors and experimenting with what works and what doesn’t allows them to get creative in the kitchen.

    Seeing the finished product hit the shelves and sell out is very enjoyable.

    "It's nice knowing that people love our product, which we put a lot of work and effort into,” Domingue said.

    Their products are representative of who they are. As natives of this area, the owners of The Original Cajun Links aim to do just that.

    "Our mission is to become a household staple that embodies Louisiana culture and cuisine,” Domingue said.

    This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Owners of Original Cajun Links showcase Cajun cuisine in unique way

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    The Zodiac Women Who Don’t Need a Man: Unapologetically Fierce, Independent, and Thriving
    Emily Standley Allard13 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 hours ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA8 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 hours ago
    Texas Roadhouse customer demands answers after ordering 2 dozen rolls
    NewsNinja6 days ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja7 days ago
    Horoscope for Friday, October 4th
    Devra Lee13 hours ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen28 days ago
    LSU football bowl projections: Where the Tigers are predicted to play after Week 5
    The Daily Advertiser1 day ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    'Jeffersons' Star Marla Gibbs Got Along with Cast, But Not So Much with '227' Star Jackee: A TV Feud
    Herbie J Pilato18 hours ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz7 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Big Lots files bankruptcy amid closing 74 stores in California
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz14 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Rumored school shooting locks down Englewood High
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King6 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 hours ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt3 days ago
    Judge backs feds in Wyoming black-footed ferret reintroduction dispute
    WyoFile25 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney15 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy