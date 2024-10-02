Owners of Original Cajun Links showcase Cajun cuisine in unique way

An idea between friends turned into a business partnership that, well, link them together.

Patrick Domingue and his wife, Katie, along with Michelle Rivet, are the co-owners of The Original Cajun Links, which are mostly Louisiana or Cajun cuisine stuffed into a casing that are eaten like a sausage or boudin.

“It's a very unique idea that allows us to showcase Cajun foods and flavors in a different, creative and fun way,” Domingue said.

The Original Cajun Links' motto is “It's no B.S.” — meaning it's not boudin or sausage. Their product comes in four flavors: crawfish and shrimp fettuccine, macaroni and cheese, Cajun red beans and rice with sausage, and chicken and sausage jambalaya.

Domingue said their product is something different, and it will set them apart from others.

“Michelle's idea was to create something unique in a class all on its own,” Domingue said. “It's Cajun cuisine that's in a link, which serves as a 'link' to Cajun cuisine. It's a play on words.”

Domingue and Rivet’s idea for The Original Cajun Links started several years ago when they would brainstorm creative ideas and business plans.

“Last year, Michelle called me one day out of the blue and asked me to go into business with her,” Domingue said. “I loved the unique idea of Cajun Links, and my wife and I decided to join her as a partner.”

They started selling their products in late 2023. They currently don’t have a brick-and-mortar location, but their products can be found at various locations in and around Lafayette. Their main location is Joey’s on Bertrand in Lafayette.

Domingue and Rivet work with a company that is USDA-inspected to produce their product.

“We cook the food, and then it is loaded into a large machine that allows us to stuff it into a casing,” Domingue said. “From there, it is linked, packaged and then frozen.”

Domingue and Rivet both work full-time jobs, but they still enjoy creating new recipes for their Cajun Links. Trying new flavors and experimenting with what works and what doesn’t allows them to get creative in the kitchen.

Seeing the finished product hit the shelves and sell out is very enjoyable.

"It's nice knowing that people love our product, which we put a lot of work and effort into,” Domingue said.

Their products are representative of who they are. As natives of this area, the owners of The Original Cajun Links aim to do just that.

"Our mission is to become a household staple that embodies Louisiana culture and cuisine,” Domingue said.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Owners of Original Cajun Links showcase Cajun cuisine in unique way