    Lafayette Early Head Start celebrates expansion of new wing

    By Aaron Gonsoulin, Lafayette Daily Advertiser,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21yTTJ_0vrGx5vQ00

    Members of the Lafayette community joined leaders of Prime Time Head Start and Early Head Start at Immaculate Heart of Mary to announced the expansion of a new wing at their school Monday, Sept. 30.

    The new wing will open this school year and will serve children between 6 weeks and 5 years old. It will include five new classrooms, a new playground, renovations to the gymnasium into another five classrooms, renovations to its restrooms, repairs to the roof and other general maintenance.

    The work represents a $1.5 million investment in early childhood education in Lafayette Parish and brings the total number of children served at the school to nearly 300.

    The work done by Prime Time Head Start and Early Head Start at Immaculate Heart of Mary is a testament to a commitment to education, the director said.

    “We will have a campus that can accommodate children and families,” Miranda Restovic, executive director of Prime Time Head Start said. “The expansion is really more than just five new classrooms. It's allowing us to expand the kinds of families we can serve.”

    Prime Time Head Start is a free program that promotes school readiness for preschoolers. Restovic said it is one of the longest federally funded programs and was one of the original programs to fight poverty nationwide.

    “It seeks to serve families that are struggling,” Restovic said. “We are seeking to level the playing field and bring the highest level of education in early childcare to families that need it.”

    In front of a crowd of eager educators, induvial and community members, Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Blanco Boulet spoke on the importance of the school’s expansion and what it means going forward.

    “I know this is a good investment,” Boulet said. “The little people in this room are our future, and they are our greatest assets. It is vitally important that we not only recognize those early years... but we invest in those early years.”

    From the start to the finish of the expansion, State Sen. Gerald Boudreaux was on board to give all the support he could to both Prime Time Head Start and Early Head Start at Immaculate Heart of Mary. He said he has been looking forward to this day for a long time.

    “This is what it's all about,” Boudreaux said. “It is about us coming together to provide opportunities.”

    As members of the community, Prime Time Head Start and Early Head Start at Immaculate Heart of Mary officially cut the ribbon and welcomed a new era into the school, Restovic said they are excited about what is to come.

    “Part of what we are really looking forward to is to revitalize this idea that is a place of learning,” Restovic said “And get families and their children ready for the rest of their education experience in a really positive way.”

    This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Lafayette Early Head Start celebrates expansion of new wing

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Keisha jones
    2d ago
    Good for y'all my son still not going nowhere until it's time for school,Good luck to all.
    View all comments
