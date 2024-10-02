Open in App
    ‘It really is a beautiful thing’: Acadiana Baby Steps unites moms for support, encouragement

    By Aaron Gonsoulin, Lafayette Daily Advertiser,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1enrJT_0vrGuoyR00

    Acadiana Baby Steps is a community that wants to get moms on the right path.

    Acadiana Baby Steps is a Facebook group based in Lafayette with close to 200 members. In the group, moms can talk to one another and share personal stories.

    About 15 members of the Acadiana Baby Steps meet each Wednesday morning in Moncus Park, where they walk with their little ones, discussing mom life, everyday life and anything in between.

    Joining the group is free. Those who join the weekly walks have to pay for parking at Moncus Park, which costs $2 an hour.

    Jennilee Venable and Susan Dupre are two moms and members of Acadiana Baby Steps who work to help other moms. They both play an important role in the group, acting as advocates and leaders for Acadiana Baby Steps.

    The group was created in January 2023. Venable said she found it on Facebook. As a mom of three, most recently a 2-year-old, she was looking to make more mom friends.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AK5gW_0vrGuoyR00

    “I was looking to connect with moms in the area,” Venable said. “I joined and went on my first walk in April.”

    Dupre, a mom of three, has been with the group since February 2023. She said her main objective is to support other moms.

    “Being a mom can be very hard,” Dupre said. “And when you feel alone, it causes many things to happen, and my goal is to prevent those kinds of things.”

    Venable said the Acadiana Baby Steps group partnered with Moncus Park this past January and went on its first official walk at Moncus in March.

    The group consists of local moms who want to make connections and form safe relationships with each other. Whether you’re a veteran mom like Venable or a first-timer, the group welcomes any and all moms.

    They meet at 10 a.m. each week at The Veterans Memorial at Moncus Park, where they gather and introduce themselves and start their walk at 10:15 a.m. They walk a little more than a mile and end the walk near the playground.

    “We set up our picnic blankets and let the little ones play, have a picnic and just hang out,” Venable said.

    Venable said it isn’t just walks that connect the moms. They have ladies' nights and spend time together outside of their group.

    “It is a beautiful thing,” Venable said. “Many moms voice their opinions that they are in the group to make connections or form relationships.”

    Venable and Dupre said the group works a lot with different moms. From young to single or divorced, the message to them is that they are not alone, that they are there for them and that they want to be a support system in the community of Lafayette.

    And in doing so, Venable and Dupre are able to make a difference that truly leaves an impact.

    “I can make a difference in so many mom’s lives and know that they feel that comfort,” Dupre said. “Walking each Wednesday from the walk, it makes me blessed that I have touched so many hearts."

    Acadiana Baby Steps involves a lot of communication, listening and learning. They’ve had events together, like a photo shoot with the Easter Bunny, so the kids can have that experience with their moms.

    “We just try to give back in any way we can,” Venable said

    Every mom in Acadiana Baby Steps has struggled at one point, but Venable said she wants everyone to feel welcome when they join.

    “It can be scary when you are a new mom and want to meet new mom friends and create relationships and connections,” Venable said. “But take that leap because it is a beautiful thing that we created at Acadiana Baby Steps.”

    For more information, including how to join, follow Acadiana Baby Steps on Facebook .

    This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: ‘It really is a beautiful thing’: Acadiana Baby Steps unites moms for support, encouragement

