Here are the top Lafayette-area High school football prospects in 2024 season

Lafayette Parish and its surrounding area have been home to top high school football talent. Across the 337, stars are born on the gridiron and shine with the relentless dedication from parents, coaches and high school administrations.

These athletes have played crucial roles in helping bring hardware back to their respective schools and make a name for themselves as college football prospects. The 2024 season is yet another filled with top prospects, some of whom have already found their next home.

The Daily Advertiser has decided to round up the top high school football prospects with star ratings hailing from Lafayette, Acadiana, St. Landry, St. Martin, Iberia and Vermilion Parishes. These top prospects are based on ratings from Rivals, 247 Sports, ESPN and ON3.

Editor's note: If there is an area high school football player with a star rating that is not listed please reach out to sports reporter Shannon Belt at sbelt@gannett.com.

(Athletes listed in alphabetical order)

Committed

Corey Amos, Opelousas, Linebacker, Senior

Committed to Ole Miss

Rating: 4-star (Rivals), No. 49 ranked linebacker in the Class of 2025

Notes: 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, plays at edge, had offers from Alabama, Tulane, Miami, USC and more

Jaboree Antoine, Westgate, CB, Senior

Committed to Miami

Rating: 4-star (Rivals) No. 11 ranked cornerback in Class of 2025

Notes: 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, had offers from LSU, Florida State and more. The highest-ranked prospect from the area in the Class of 2024 across all platforms including Rivals, 247 Sports, ESPN, and On3.

Russell Babineaux, Acadiana, Wide receiver, Senior

Committed to Louisiana

Rating: 3-star (Rivals), No. 74 ranked wide receiver in the Class of 2025

Notes: 5-foot-9, 165 pounds, had offers from LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri, Texas A&M and more

Landon Hammond, Opelousas, Cornerback, Senior

Committed to Tulane

Rating: 3-star (Rivals) No. 118 cornerback in the Class of 2025

Notes: 6-foot-1, 161 pounds, had offers from Arkansas, Georgia Tech, UCF and more

Davian Jackson, Westgate, ATH, Senior

Committed to Mississippi State

Rating: 3-star (Rivals), 145-ranked wide receiver in the Class of 2025

Notes: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, had offers from Miami, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech and more

Gresham Perry, Teurlings Catholic, Offensive tackle, Senior

Committed to Tulane

Rating: 3-star (ESPN), 163-ranked offensive tackle in the Class of 2025

Notes: 6-foot-5, 310 pounds, only offensive lineman with a star rating, had offers from Louisiana and Texas State

Dylan Singleton, Loreauville, Defensive tackle, Senior

Committed to Texas Tech

Rating: 3-star (Rivals), 129-ranked defensive tackle in the Class of 2025

Notes: 6-foot-4, 280 pounds, had offers from Louisiana, Grambling and Houston

Uncommitted

Chantz Babineaux, Carencro, ATH, Junior

Rating: 3-star rating, 50- ranked ATH in the Class of 2026 (247 sports)

Notes: 6-foot, 185 pounds, 68-ranked wide receiver in the Class of 2026 (ON3), has offers from Michigan, Louisiana, Tulane, Grambling, ULM and UTSA

Cole Bergeron, St. Thomas More, Quarterback, Junior

Rating: 3-star (Rivals)

Notes: 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, pro-style quarterback, has an offer from Indiana

D'Shaun Ford, Opelousas, Running back, Senior

Rating: 3-star (Rivals), No. 38 ranked RB in Class of 2025 (247 Sports)

Notes: 5-foot-11, 210 pounds, has offers from LSU, Alabama, USC, Auburn, Miami and more

Braylon Calais, Cecilia, ATH, Sophomore

Rating: 4-star (247 Sports), No. 11 ranked ATH in the Class of 2027

Notes: 6-foot-2, 197 pounds, has offers from Miami, Mississippi State, Arkansas State, Tulane, Houston and more

Darryus McKinley, Acadiana, Defensive line, Junior

Rating: 4-star (Rivals), No. 17 ranked DL in Class of 2026 (247 Sports)

Notes: 6-foot-3, 265 pounds, has offers from Florida, Missouri, Louisville, LSU, Syracuse, Texas, Baylor and more

