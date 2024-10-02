Open in App
    • The Daily Advertiser

    Here are the top Lafayette-area High school football prospects in 2024 season

    By Shannon Mia Belt, Lafayette Daily Advertiser,

    2 days ago

    Lafayette Parish and its surrounding area have been home to top high school football talent. Across the 337, stars are born on the gridiron and shine with the relentless dedication from parents, coaches and high school administrations.

    These athletes have played crucial roles in helping bring hardware back to their respective schools and make a name for themselves as college football prospects. The 2024 season is yet another filled with top prospects, some of whom have already found their next home.

    The Daily Advertiser has decided to round up the top high school football prospects with star ratings hailing from Lafayette, Acadiana, St. Landry, St. Martin, Iberia and Vermilion Parishes. These top prospects are based on ratings from Rivals, 247 Sports, ESPN and ON3.

    Editor's note: If there is an area high school football player with a star rating that is not listed please reach out to sports reporter Shannon Belt at sbelt@gannett.com.

    (Athletes listed in alphabetical order)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AZUcM_0vrGr4gb00

    Committed

    Corey Amos, Opelousas, Linebacker, Senior

    Committed to Ole Miss

    Rating: 4-star (Rivals), No. 49 ranked linebacker in the Class of 2025

    Notes: 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, plays at edge, had offers from Alabama, Tulane, Miami, USC and more

    Jaboree Antoine, Westgate, CB, Senior

    Committed to Miami

    Rating: 4-star (Rivals) No. 11 ranked cornerback in Class of 2025

    Notes: 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, had offers from LSU, Florida State and more. The highest-ranked prospect from the area in the Class of 2024 across all platforms including Rivals, 247 Sports, ESPN, and On3.

    Russell Babineaux, Acadiana, Wide receiver, Senior

    Committed to Louisiana

    Rating: 3-star (Rivals), No. 74 ranked wide receiver in the Class of 2025

    Notes: 5-foot-9, 165 pounds, had offers from LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri, Texas A&M and more

    Landon Hammond, Opelousas, Cornerback, Senior

    Committed to Tulane

    Rating: 3-star (Rivals) No. 118 cornerback in the Class of 2025

    Notes: 6-foot-1, 161 pounds, had offers from Arkansas, Georgia Tech, UCF and more

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vDuKP_0vrGr4gb00

    Davian Jackson, Westgate, ATH, Senior

    Committed to Mississippi State

    Rating: 3-star (Rivals), 145-ranked wide receiver in the Class of 2025

    Notes: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, had offers from Miami, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech and more

    Gresham Perry, Teurlings Catholic, Offensive tackle, Senior

    Committed to Tulane

    Rating: 3-star (ESPN), 163-ranked offensive tackle in the Class of 2025

    Notes: 6-foot-5, 310 pounds, only offensive lineman with a star rating, had offers from Louisiana and Texas State

    Dylan Singleton, Loreauville, Defensive tackle, Senior

    Committed to Texas Tech

    Rating: 3-star (Rivals), 129-ranked defensive tackle in the Class of 2025

    Notes: 6-foot-4, 280 pounds, had offers from Louisiana, Grambling and Houston

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fK3fQ_0vrGr4gb00

    Uncommitted

    Chantz Babineaux, Carencro, ATH, Junior

    Rating: 3-star rating, 50- ranked ATH in the Class of 2026 (247 sports)

    Notes: 6-foot, 185 pounds, 68-ranked wide receiver in the Class of 2026 (ON3), has offers from Michigan, Louisiana, Tulane, Grambling, ULM and UTSA

    Cole Bergeron, St. Thomas More, Quarterback, Junior

    Rating: 3-star (Rivals)

    Notes: 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, pro-style quarterback, has an offer from Indiana

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vIfE6_0vrGr4gb00

    D'Shaun Ford, Opelousas, Running back, Senior

    Rating: 3-star (Rivals), No. 38 ranked RB in Class of 2025 (247 Sports)

    Notes: 5-foot-11, 210 pounds, has offers from LSU, Alabama, USC, Auburn, Miami and more

    Braylon Calais, Cecilia, ATH, Sophomore

    Rating: 4-star (247 Sports), No. 11 ranked ATH in the Class of 2027

    Notes: 6-foot-2, 197 pounds, has offers from Miami, Mississippi State, Arkansas State, Tulane, Houston and more

    Darryus McKinley, Acadiana, Defensive line, Junior

    Rating: 4-star (Rivals), No. 17 ranked DL in Class of 2026 (247 Sports)

    Notes: 6-foot-3, 265 pounds, has offers from Florida, Missouri, Louisville, LSU, Syracuse, Texas, Baylor and more

    Shannon Belt covers high school sports and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for The Daily Advertiser as part of the USA TODAY Network. Follow her high school and Cajuns coverage on Twitter: @ShannonBelt3. Got questions regarding HS/UL athletics? Send them to Shannon Belt at sbelt@gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Here are the top Lafayette-area High school football prospects in 2024 season

