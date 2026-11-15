Quilting is more than just a hobby for Stacie Workman.

Her work will be on display at the Sharon Church Annual Quilting and Craft Show, set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 5 at 162 Sharon Church Road in South Mills. Many people stop by the show after the South Mills Volunteer Fire Department Christmas Parade that morning, Workman said.

The show will feature a selection of handmade crafts perfect for stocking stuffers, including tissue holders, Bible covers, purses, stockings, Christmas ornaments and laptop covers. Cookies, cakes and candies will also be for sale.

“All proceeds support Sharon Church,” Workman said.

Workman began quilting three years ago, after she joined Sharon Church and a group of women there who quilt every Tuesday.

“It was very challenging in the beginning,” she said.

She credits one of the group’s quilters, Jackie Muller, with helping her learn the craft.

“She taught me how to quilt and sew,” Workman said. “It took a year for me to be efficient on my own.”

Workman enjoys meeting with the group each week for fellowship, lunch and a shared love of quilting. She has made four quilts and numerous other quilted items, such as handbags and book covers.

“I don’t keep anything I make,” she said. “I sell it for the church.”

The one exception, she said, was a quilt she made for her future grandchild.

Originally from Florida, Workman lives in Camden. Her husband serves in the U.S. Coast Guard, and she enjoys spending time with him and their children.

For more information about the show, visit the Sharon Church Facebook page.