Don’t mess with the great-grandmother wearing the security badge at the Museum of the Albemarle.

She is Kelly Boyd, the museum’s security officer and rental assistant for the last 10 years. When she isn’t helping ensure a wedding or reception is set up safely or assisting event rental coordinator Rosana Castilho on the museum’s portico, you can find her helping facility manager Paul Vincent turn a wrench to stop a plumbing leak, restarting the HVAC, checking all four floors of the building or cutting and assembling children’s crafts.

At the museum, Boyd tolerates no misbehavior. Sometimes the “lady in black” has to put on her “mother’s game face,” but usually her presence alone is enough to put an end to whatever is going on.

“Do you have arresting authority?” one visitor asked.

“Are you going to do something to find out?” Boyd replied playfully.

Boyd is a renaissance woman. In her spare time, she and her husband, Rick, a sought-after carpenter and handyman for historic homes, have run The Pepperberry Inn, an Airbnb on Main Street, for 10 years. They are Airbnb Superhosts, with an overall rating of 4.8 stars or higher for 10 years straight.

Before moving here, she spent more than 20 years managing properties and planning and catering parties in mid-state New York. Once here, she served on the board of the Tourism Development Authority, and she remains active with the Elizabeth City Historic Neighborhood Association, where Rick is president.

Oh, and she is a ballroom dancer trained at the Silver International level.

Her mother called her a “Jackie of all trades.”

Boyd’s move to the Harbor of Hospitality from 85 miles north of New York City came about through a series of coincidences. Her mother shared an issue of Country Living magazine with an intriguing story about an old mining town being restored in western North Carolina. The article also mentioned a renovation project in Edenton, and the project’s website link, tucked in a corner of the page, led Boyd to a small sidebar story about Elizabeth City’s Rose Buddies.

When Boyd turned to Realtor.com to learn more about Elizabeth City, her future Main Street home was the second listing to pop up. The local real estate agent who showed them the house, Paula, turned out to be from Boyd’s father’s hometown in New York. In a later coincidence, the house number, 313, matched the date of her mother’s death, March 13.

A year after moving to Elizabeth City, the Boyds finally visited Edenton, where an antique shop yielded a soup tureen in the same pattern as Boyd’s great-grandmother’s china, down to the lot number.

“There have been a lot of God winks in all this,” Boyd said.

She comes by her ability to manage people naturally. The Boyds raised three children in New York and now have nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild scattered along the East Coast from Florida to New York.

Bill Taylor first hired Boyd in 2003 at Tandem Inc., his management company. Taylor promoted her to membership director at The Pines Country Club and later to executive director. She spent a year at Arts of the Albemarle before joining the museum.

“I’ve tried to retire three times since I moved to Elizabeth City 23 years ago,” Boyd said, “but that hasn’t stuck yet.”