A Mid-Atlantic Christian University professor who has spent two decades researching the Abila Pilgrimage Complex in Jordan presented an update on the project at the Museum of the Albemarle last week.

History professor Robert Smith discussed the physical and spiritual significance of water to Byzantine-era Christian pilgrims visiting the site in Abila, Jordan, during the museum’s History for Lunch series Nov. 4. The Abila Archaeological Project is directed by professor David Vila of John Brown University in Arkansas and operates with the permission of Jordan’s Department of Antiquities.

The Byzantine era is typically dated from A.D. 330, when Roman Emperor Constantine founded Constantinople, to the city’s fall in 1453.

“I’ve been working at this archaeological site for 40 years, and I’ve been working at this pilgrimage complex for 20 years,” Smith said. “I’m trying to get it completed, and I’d like to go back to Jordan this summer or a couple weeks in December.”

Smith has worked in northern Jordan with a group of researchers and archaeologists every other year since 1984. The current project, which began in 2006, is excavating an ancient Byzantine-era church near the border of modern-day Syria that overlooks the Golan Heights.

“We’ve been studying a baptistery attached to a pilgrimage complex for the past few years,” he said. “Christian and later even Muslim pilgrims went to this sacred space seeking blessings. The water, which was supplied by an earlier Roman aqueduct, was believed to carry special healing capacities.”

Pilgrims carried the water home in little glass bottles, he said.

According to Smith, Christian pilgrimage sites often had cisterns and other water sources where pilgrims could wash their feet and refresh themselves. Some had more extensive water installations.

The Abila site includes a large baptistery similar in size to one at Gerasa, which was also fed by an aqueduct.

“In such baptisteries, local converts to the Christian faith were spiritually reborn, and travelers from afar were immersed in the sacred pool seeking relief from physical afflictions,” Smith said. “There are about 80 baptisteries that are known in the Middle East. That’s not all that ever existed. Those are just the ones that have been preserved and excavated by archaeologists.”

Smith said he looks forward to gathering and sharing more details as the project continues. Because of the dangers posed by war in the region, however, the timing of his next excavation season is uncertain.