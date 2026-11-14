I do hope you’ve been enjoying college football this year. I fear this past weekend may have been one of the last exciting regular season Saturdays we’ll have.

As I’m sure you’ve heard, college football will be implementing a 24-team playoff going forward. This is happening despite the fact that very few fans want it.

The college football playoff apparently conducted a fan survey via Nielsen Sports. According to reporting by The Athletic, 63% of avid fans and 76% of casual fans wanted no expansion to the playoffs at all. The majority of fans wanted things to stay exactly like they were.

The part that struck me about the results was that less than 10% of everyone asked wanted an expansion to a 24 team playoff. If almost all fans oppose expansion to the playoffs, why are the playoffs expanding?

The answer to that question is the answer to most questions regarding why things happen in this country. The answer is money.

The most important part of that poll wasn’t what people thought about college football playoff expansion. The only part of that poll that had any potential to influence decision-makers was the part where they asked fans if the playoff did expand, would they be less likely to watch?

A whopping 71% of responders said they would not be less likely to watch fewer games if the playoffs expanded to 24 teams.

More playoffs equate to more money for broadcasters, conferences and athletic departments. The wants of consumers only matter if they impact the money and if the majority of fans are going to consume the product no matter what, the decision-makers don’t care.

This isn’t just how it works for the college football playoffs, this is how it is for any business. If ever you needed proof or a reminder that college football has become little more than a business, this is it.

What does it mean for us, the fans? It means the end of conference championship games. If you are an ACC fan, this probably isn’t terribly disappointing. The ACC Championship in Charlotte hasn’t exactly been a destination many sports fans had on their bucket list.

The SEC and Big Ten championship games, however — those are definitely events most every college football fan wanted to witness.

The loss of conference championship games is disappointing, but I’m far more concerned about the lost impact regular season games will have.

I like it when an Alabama and LSU regular season conference matchup feels like a playoff game because it’s outcome will likely determine who advances to a postseason playoff. I’m not naïve enough to believe that Ohio State and Michigan playing at the end of the year won’t mean anything, but it will absolutely mean less if a loss doesn’t place either team out of contention for a national championship

Maybe I’m wrong and because the change is inevitable, I hope I am. Tell me what you think at the email below.