N.C. Attorney General Jeff Jackson and a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general from 42 other states have reached a $183.5 million settlement with Acima Digital and its parent company over deceptive rent-to-own practices.

Acima is a finance company that partners with large retailers such as Best Buy, Ashley Furniture and Rooms To Go to offer rent-to-own options to people buying big-ticket items such as furniture, appliances and electronics.

The settlement, which is subject to court approval, includes $43 million in consumer restitution nationwide, $130 million in reductions to consumers’ leases and another $10 million in additional fees to state agencies. More than 6,200 North Carolinians will receive a total of about $1.67 million in restitution, and more than 3,300 will receive a total of about $4.24 million in lease forgiveness.

Consumers who are eligible for restitution or lease forgiveness do not need to take any action. The settlement administrator will contact those eligible for restitution, and Acima will contact those eligible for lease forgiveness.

“Acima tricked North Carolinians into rent-to-own agreements with unfair, unexpected terms that left them with higher costs,” Jackson said. “This settlement means they can’t do this to anyone else, and it brings money back to thousands of North Carolinians who were deceived by Acima.”

When customers make major purchases at participating stores, Acima lets them rent the items through automatically renewing payments. Customers can buy the item by continuing to make payments for a set period or by paying off what they owe early.

According to the attorney general’s office, Acima led customers to believe their payment periods were 90 days and that they wouldn’t be charged interest, then automatically enrolled them in a 12-month payment plan that included interest without telling them. As a result, some customers paid twice the retailer’s advertised price, and many were confused when Acima kept withdrawing money after the 90-day period or after they had paid off the item.

Acima also advertised that it wouldn’t run credit checks but did, the office said. It advertised that the agreements wouldn’t create debt but acted like a debt collector when customers missed payments, calling them, sending threatening emails and making negative reports to credit reporting agencies.

The company also marked up the price of rent-to-own merchandise, didn’t train its retail partners on the true cost of its agreements, didn’t clearly disclose the agreements’ terms, engaged in deceptive credit reporting, used deceptive servicing agreements and penalized customers who tried to get out of their agreements by returning their purchases, according to the office.

In addition to the restitution and lease forgiveness, the settlement requires Acima to:

Train its retail partners.Refrain from deceptive advertising.Clearly display the terms and conditions of its agreements during the electronic signature process.Stop marking up its retail partners’ prices.Stop preventing customers from getting out of their agreements by returning their purchases.Refrain from reporting rent-to-own agreements to the three major credit reporting agencies for five years.Properly handle late deliveries and damaged merchandise, and make repairs to merchandise during the lease.

Joining Jackson in the settlement were the attorneys general of Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.