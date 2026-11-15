The N.C. Court of Appeals upheld criminal convictions in 23 opinions released Nov. 4, including a murder case in Halifax County and an assault case in Wake County, according to the office of N.C. Attorney General Jeff Jackson.

District attorneys won the convictions at trial. The N.C. Department of Justice defends convictions won by district attorneys when the cases are appealed.

“Our law enforcement partners and district attorneys across North Carolina worked hard to bring these defendants to justice,” Jackson said. “I’m grateful to our prosecutors for fighting to uphold justice in these cases and keep the people of North Carolina safe from violent crime.”

In State v. Tillery, the court upheld Jamazia Tillery’s convictions for first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon. The case was tried by the office of Halifax County District Attorney Kim Scott.

According to the attorney general’s office, Tillery and the victim had been in a relationship and had a young son. In April 2022, a domestic violence protective order was issued against Tillery. While the victim and her son were staying with her mother, Tillery arrived at the home, shot the victim’s mother in the leg and followed the victim outside. The victim’s mother heard more gunshots and took the child to a nearby gas station, where a worker called 911. The victim was found dead of gunshot wounds at the front entrance of a neighboring home.

In State v. Barkley, the court upheld Carl Duvee Barkley’s convictions on four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. The case was tried by the office of Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman.

According to the attorney general’s office, Barkley got into an argument with his wife and three children one night in September 2019, after he had brought a woman with whom he was having an affair to church that morning. The argument ended with Barkley repeatedly stabbing his wife and children with a kitchen knife. He was arrested the next day and was sentenced to four consecutive prison terms of 110 to 144 months, or a total of about 37 to 48 years.