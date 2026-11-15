The November election has generated much interest in Congress, but the impact of the election on the N.C. General Assembly will have a much greater impact on northeastern North Carolina. While only a third of U.S. Senate seats were up for election, all of the seats in the N.C. Senate were up for election, as well as all of the members in the N.C. House. So the wave of Democrat victories in the recent election will have a much greater impact on the N.C. General Assembly than it will have on the U.S. Congress.

Democrats flipped more than 20 seats to win control of the N.C. House for the first time in 16 years and broke the GOP’s veto-proof majority in the N.C. Senate, reshaping the balance of power in the state government. Republicans have controlled both chambers since 2011, but starting in January, Democrats will set the agenda in the House. Democrats also made gains in the Senate, where they broke the Republican supermajority. There’s even a chance the Senate could be tied 25-25 once all the results are finalized.

The Republicans have held majorities in both houses of the N.C. General Assembly since 2011. Before the November election, Republicans held 71 of the 120 seats in the N.C. House of Representatives and 35 of the 50 seats in the N.C. Senate. But when the newly elected members are seated in January, Democrats will hold the majority of seats in the N.C. House and the Republicans may hold a slim majority in the N.C. Senate. However, the votes in two Senate races are still being counted, so it’s possible that the Senate will be deadlocked at 25 seats each for both parties. In that case, the Democrats will be in control of the Senate because the Democratic lieutenant governor would vote to resolve a tie.

The November election greatly strengthened the hand of the governor. The N.C. governor is Josh Stein, who is a Democrat and has the power to veto bills, and it requires a 60% vote in both houses of the General Assembly to override a veto. Before the election, Republicans were only one vote short of being able to override vetoes in the House and could easily override vetoes in the Senate. In fact, the General Assembly will briefly reconvene Monday, and the major item of business will be overriding some vetoes. But after the newly elected members take their seats in January, it’s very unlikely that the Republicans could find enough votes to override a veto in either house of the General Assembly, or to even enact bills since the Democrats will be the majority in the N.C. House.

It will take time for the N.C. General Assembly to organize itself and get down to the business of passing laws. The control of the N.C. House will pass to the Democrats, and the control of the Senate could also pass to the Democrats if the seats are tied between the two parties. In any case, the Republicans and Democrats will be at each other’s throats until they realize that the only way to accomplish anything is to work together. And the legislature will have to give more credence to the views of the governor because the General Assembly will not be able to override vetoes.

Citizens will have more impact due to the nearly equal balance of power between the two parties. The N.C. General Assembly Finder provides contact info for members in either the N.C. House or the N.C. Senate. Pay attention to state news and contact members of the General Assembly with your views.