Electric costs will soon climb further for Elizabeth City residents after the city council unanimously approved another electric rate rider at its Nov. 9 meeting.

On top of a rate increase that Elizabeth City Council approved in June — 5.5% each year through 2031, or 27% in total — residents have also been paying several “rider” charges on their monthly electric bills. One of those riders expired over the summer, but another remains in effect through 2027.

Now, citing a strained Electric Fund balance due to a combination of factors city officials said at a previous work session last month that they have no choice but to pass another rider of $3.74 per 1,000 kilowatt-hours on to residents, partly because the latest rate projection missed the mark.

That analysis, conducted with ElectriCities and Raftelis, forecast a monthly expense of $50,000 for a 2025 Rider 1 “true-up” assessed by Duke Energy Progress. The actual cost over the next 12-month billing cycle will be $85,000 per month, higher than the city anticipated.

“As you know, we buy wholesale power [from Duke Energy Progress], and that power’s cost is estimated before we purchase it,” said City Manager Reginald Goodson. “The ‘true-up’ is when we find out exactly how much it does cost. Usually we end up paying more money than they [forecast]. … They haven’t overestimated [and] saved us money yet.”

Goodson said the Local Government Commission expects a minimum Electric Fund balance of 16%. Elizabeth City’s fund is 7.8%, a slight improvement over last year’s 6% but still short of the requirement.

“We don’t think this [latest true-up] will be able to be absorbed within our Electric Fund without passing this on to citizens, and that is staff’s recommendation,” Goodson said.

If approved, it would take effect at the start of the next billing cycle, according to Councilman Johnson Biggs.

At the work session, Biggs asked whether the city had any cushion in its existing electric revenue to offset the new rider for ratepayers, but Public Utilities Director Dwan Bell said that would put too much strain on the Electric Fund. Bell also noted that the new rider is cheaper than the previous $4.14 rider that recently dropped off customers’ bills.

Mayor Kirk Rivers pointed out, however, that another true-up rider is still in effect, so residents will pay both for about three months.

“It looks like our customers would pay two riders for about three months, then the other one drops off,” Rivers said. “We have no control because this is being built from where we’re buying from. … The cost of gas is high, living is high. Add it all up and it hurts everybody across the board. Every year they just pass on riders and riders, and we have to let our customers know it’s not something we’re doing.”

According to Biggs, the city never received a roughly $1 million return it was due under the ElectriCities deal with Duke Energy. Elizabeth City is an ElectriCities member municipality.

“The power-generating assets originally sold to Duke when the ElectriCities deal went through several years ago significantly lowered our rates,” Biggs said. “Once that final payment was paid back to the debt on these assets, member cities were supposed to receive their share back.”

Subsequent true-ups consumed that would-be return.

“We actually lost the amount that was supposed to be coming back to the city, which was supposed to be $1,141,995,” Biggs said. “Not only did we eat $42,000 last year in real costs, but we also didn’t realize over $1 million [that] should have come back to us, which would have significantly helped that fund balance. Last year we [ate] over a million in true-ups that would have gone back to the ratepayers.”

Councilman Javis Gibbs said the council is unfairly accused of passing on costs “willy-nilly.”

“In my conversations with constituents, this council has a reputation that if we can eat, we eat,” Gibbs said. “I tell them all the time: If we have to increase anything, it’s because we have to, not because we want to. [The] increase that applies to you applies to me as well.”