Food trucks have become “a nuisance” in some parts of Elizabeth City because of a lack of regulation, according to Development Director Carl Best.

“It has become a circus atmosphere in certain areas,” Best told the Elizabeth City Council at its Nov. 9 regular meeting. “Some of the trucks and some of the vendors have become a nuisance to the city. They’re dropping grease down our drains, they’re not obtaining their health licenses, they’re setting up without permits, they’re setting up in places where they shouldn’t be, running extension cords from other buildings, littering. ... We are not anti-food truck, though.”

Elizabeth City currently regulates food trucks through its code of ordinances, not its Unified Development Ordinance, the city’s main zoning and development rulebook. Best said the UDO lacks a food truck section, which prompted the planning department to draft several pages of amendments that council considered Nov. 9.

Despite Best’s concerns about bad actors among local food truck operators, council unanimously voted to table the proposed regulations at the request of Mayor Kirk Rivers.

“There are a lot of things in here where if you’re a food truck operator it gives you heartburn,” Rivers said. “I would ask the council does not take action on this [so] everyone has the opportunity to talk to some food truck operators and let them see this and give their opinions before you pass it tonight.”

Rivers took issue with several sections of the proposal. For instance, a change to the existing code of ordinances would require food truck operators to get a specialty peddler’s permit from the planning department to set up on either public or private property. The ordinance currently requires the permit only on public property.

Rivers also objected to limits on hours of operation and a requirement that every truck submit a site plan.

“[These regulations] are putting a lot of teeth into making it hard for food trucks,” Rivers said.

The proposed UDO section defines a food truck or food trailer as a licensed motorized vehicle or trailer that sells drinks, prepared meals or food cooked on site and can be moved to and from an approved site. It must have cooking equipment that meets the state food code, a hand and utensil sink, and a heat or fuel source that meets the local fire code.

The proposal also defines push carts, which must be no larger than 6 feet long, 4 feet wide and 5 feet tall, including wheels, and may serve drinks and items such as precooked hot dogs, sausages and prewrapped frozen foods.

Under the proposal, vendors would pay an annual fee and apply for a specialty peddler’s permit through the Department of Development Services. To get the permit, they would need certification from the Pasquotank County Health Department. Vendors setting up in a public park would also need approval from the Parks and Recreation Department.

Food trucks and food trailers would not be allowed to park or operate on any public street.

Where food trucks would be allowed

The proposed ordinance would allow food trucks in the Central Business, Highway Business, General Business and Office and Institutional zoning districts. In the Central Business District, food trucks, food trailers and push carts would be allowed only on private property, with four exceptions for public property: With a conditional use permit; during special events, festivals or block parties approved by the Special Events Committee or the city manager; at catered events where nothing is served or sold to the general public and at two designated spots in Waterfront Park and at the side pull-off at Mariners’ Wharf Park, with setup times approved by the Parks and Recreation Department and the city manager. Only one vendor would be allowed at a time.

Vendors would also need written, dated permission from the property owner. They would have to operate as stand-alone businesses without accessory uses or additional units, and they could not operate out of a permanent space as a restaurant.

Rivers said he agreed with that provision but encouraged food truck operators to review the proposed regulations before council takes them up again.