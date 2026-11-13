Elizabeth City has hired its first public information officer in an effort to strengthen transparency and community engagement, city officials said.

The job is a homecoming of sorts for Pamela Tolson Turner, who graduated from Elizabeth City State University in 1993 with a bachelor’s degree in English and news media. Those studies led to 20 years in communications leadership roles at Virginia State University, Florida A&M University and Saint Augustine’s University in Raleigh. She most recently worked as an executive assistant for the German chemical company BASF, according to her LinkedIn profile.

According to a city press release, Turner holds a Human Resources Essentials Certification from Cornell University’s ILR School. Her honors include the CASE District III Award of Excellence for Media Relations Programs, the BASF Human Resources CORE Award and the WRVS-FM Best Public Affairs Program Award.

City officials said Turner will serve as the city’s chief spokesperson, handling internal and external communications and overseeing media relations, public information campaigns, digital communications and community outreach.

“We are excited to welcome Pamela as Elizabeth City’s first Public Information Officer,” City Manager Reggie Goodson said. “Her experience and strategic approach to communications will be an asset as we continue to enhance transparency, engage residents and share the important work being accomplished across our city.”

Turner confirmed in an email that her salary is $85,000.

“Returning to serve the community that has played such an important role in my personal and professional journey is truly an honor,” she said in the release. “Strong communication helps build trust, strengthen partnerships and foster civic engagement. I look forward to working with our residents, community partners, media representatives and city staff to share information, celebrate accomplishments and highlight the great things happening throughout Elizabeth City.”