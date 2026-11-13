Camden County Emergency Medical Services has landed a $38,000 grant for an artificial intelligence-driven training manikin, its second state grant this year.

EMS Director Joe Zaller brought the grant to the Camden County Board of Commissioners at its Nov. 2 meeting and asked commissioners to accept it.

In July, commissioners accepted a $299,000 Mobile Integrated Health Grant from the N.C. Office of Emergency Medical Services’ Rural Health Transformation Program to establish a community paramedicine program. The grant funded a full-time community paramedic position and a dedicated community response vehicle. It also strengthened the county’s response to behavioral crises and substance abuse and paid for mobile communications technology.

“We were [first] awarded the $299,000, which is close to the maximum given to each department or county,” Zaller said. “After that, they opened up a little extra grant funding, which was available.”

Zaller said he applied for the additional funding to buy the training manikin, and the request was approved.

The model is the ALEX Gen AI High Fidelity Voice Interactive Manikin, a full-size male figure with realistic features. It connects to AI speech recognition models, allowing first responders to practice on-scene conversations with patients. Zaller said the sophisticated software drives up the price.

He said ALEX will let local EMTs practice a full range of procedures and skills, including advanced airway management, in scenarios such as a patient with chest pain.

“The provider walks in the room and says, ‘Hey, I’m Joe and I’m the EMT, what’s going on today?’ and [the simulator] can respond to you like a true patient,” Zaller said. “You can listen to the lung sounds, and you can pre-program lung sounds into the device. There’s a lot of similar devices out there with less features that are hundreds of thousands of dollars. It will evolve our training and hopefully better our patient care.”

Camden EMS has not yet received the manikin, but Zaller said he hopes to demonstrate it at an upcoming board meeting.