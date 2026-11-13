Elizabeth City Downtown Inc.’s “Harbor Hopper” golf cart was stolen last month, then found all the way in Murray, Kentucky.

Three local men have been charged, according to one Kentucky news report.

The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office received an alert from a Flock license plate reader with information about a reported stolen trailer, the West Kentucky Star reported. According to the news outlet, deputies stopped the vehicle and arrested Gary Mayo II, 44, and Gary Mayo III, 22, both of Shawboro, and Darrell Jones, 23, of Elizabeth City.

Calloway County deputies and Murray police found the golf cart and a stolen Kubota tractor inside the enclosed trailer.

All three men were charged with receiving stolen property. Mayo III and Jones were also charged with possession of marijuana, and Mayo II was charged with possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, the outlet reported.

According to Kentucky Court of Justice records, Mayo II has a preliminary hearing Nov. 25 in Calloway County, and Mayo III is scheduled for arraignment Nov. 19. Jones’ case did not appear in court records as of Nov. 13.

ECDI Executive Director Debbie Malenfant posted about th incident on Facebook.

“I know in the grand scheme of things, a stolen golf cart might not be considered a big deal,” Malenfant said. “This was a vehicle bought with donations, that was used in service to the community, stolen from our nonprofit. ... Thank you to local law enforcement for their investigation. Thank you to all who were involved in gathering evidence, took it seriously, and commiserated with me in my disappointment in humanity.”

On Oct. 16, Malenfant entered the garage where the golf cart is usually stored but discovered it missing. In the post, Malenfant said the theft was immediately reported to the Elizabeth City Police Department, which began investigating.

“Several law enforcement colleagues and friends told me that there was a good chance the culprit was someone we knew,” Malenfant wrote, “or someone within one degree of separation of someone we knew. I didn’t want to believe that, but it turned out to be true.”

Malenfant wrote that the thieves used a spare key that she had hidden in the cart.

“I had hidden a key in the Hopper (in a spot I thought it would never be found),” she wrote. “Let’s just say that lesson has been learned the hard way. Hidden key and all, this wasn’t a ‘convenience’ theft. It was calculated and planned.”

ECDI took possession of the $14,000 shuttle in November 2022. It also spent $1,000 for insurance on the cart. The money came from a $15,000 donation from the Committee of 100, a group of community and business leaders who promote economic growth in Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County.

The Hopper is now on its way back to Elizabeth City.

“Thanks to Tim Williams and Mark Croley for driving 12 hours to Kentucky this weekend to get the Hopper back home,” Malenfant wrote. “We’ll check it out and hopefully have it back in service by December. ... I hope [the perpetrators] are able to get their lives in order.”

Contacted Friday morning, Elizabeth City Police Chief Eddie Graham said the incident remains under investigation and did not say whether the defendants were facing local charges.